Save a Home

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Shannon LoMonaco

Campaign funds will be received by Shannon LoMonaco

In need of financial assistance to remaine in home for a disabled lady who has to put off back surgery to keep a roof over her head she has tried every outlet she can do for GOV. HELP and nobody is willing to help her and they say no funds are available. 

@Steve1055K
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope this helps

