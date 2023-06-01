Save a Home

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Shannon LoMonaco
In need of financial assistance to remaine in home for a disabled lady who has to put off back surgery to keep a roof over her head she has tried every outlet she can do for GOV. HELP and nobody is willing to help her and they say no funds are available.
Hope this helps
