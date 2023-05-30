End of Life Costs for the Mize Family

Ashton, my son, died on May 3 unexpectedly at the age of 26. we are trying to raise money to help pay for his memorial / celebration of life, hospital and final household bills, as well as an autopsy.

Ashton loved life never letting anything stop him. He also loved making others happy. Anyone who knew him would tell you he was charismatic and caring, with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed camping, fishing, many different forms of art, and arm wrestling. Ashton was always hanging out with his best friend and brother who we adopted into our family 14 years ago.

He had a few jobs that he really liked but the one he loved the most was being a volunteer firefighter. His goal being to go back to school starting in the fall for fire science and paramedic. He wanted to make helping people his full-time career. It was in his blood. I was a firefighter and first responder {EMR} but decided to take a different path when I started having children. My Dad was a firefighter as well, he was in the fire department until his last breath. Naturally we were so proud when he told us he joined the volunteer fire department and even more so when he said he wanted to continue and make it a career. Sadly, that will not happen now. However, I feel like he is in Heaven helping even more than he would have been able to here.

We are struggling to find the funds to take care of all the final expenses. We have made plans and arrangements for ourselves, but no one really plans to have to have to do this for their child. If you have any questions or words of wisdom to help us through this emotionally, please feel free to reach out.

Our email is to.honor.ashton@gmail,com

Thank you in advance for your help. Our family will be forever Grateful to you.