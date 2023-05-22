Supporting the Eriksen Fireworks Show

We are excited every year to invite friends and family to our home for the greatest Holiday ever. We love Independence Day and the thrill of the evening is the fireworks show. Unfortunately, the price of fireworks keeps going up and up (pun intended) so we are making this site available for people to show their appreciation for all the hard work that goes into the show. So Brother and Sister, if you can spare a dime, it'll help to keep me blowing up stuff for a very long time.

Ryan Kozelka
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Zachary Harris
$ 35.00 USD
13 days ago

Augustus Whitfield Jr
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Whatever
$ 150.00 USD
17 days ago

Won't make it. Working at Riverbend. Hope that the family is doing well, especially, my CWRU BLS student.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

See you on 4th

Sam
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Frank Spears
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for a wonderful time! Great people and great show! Janice and I appreciated your efforts and your hospitality!

Pam Cooper
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Nadeem Elnabawy
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you Jim for you every year great show

Brother Marsh
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Collin
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

GusGus
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

It’s better to give than receive

Fireworks
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Can’t wait!!

Chuck Weber
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Thanks for the show Jim!

Tammy and Jeff
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

