Supporting the Eriksen Fireworks Show

We are excited every year to invite friends and family to our home for the greatest Holiday ever. We love Independence Day and the thrill of the evening is the fireworks show. Unfortunately, the price of fireworks keeps going up and up (pun intended) so we are making this site available for people to show their appreciation for all the hard work that goes into the show. So Brother and Sister, if you can spare a dime, it'll help to keep me blowing up stuff for a very long time.