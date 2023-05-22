Supporting the Eriksen Fireworks Show

Raised:
USD $710
Campaign funds will be received by James Eriksen
We are excited every year to invite friends and family to our home for the greatest Holiday ever. We love Independence Day and the thrill of the evening is the fireworks show. Unfortunately, the price of fireworks keeps going up and up (pun intended) so we are making this site available for people to show their appreciation for all the hard work that goes into the show. So Brother and Sister, if you can spare a dime, it'll help to keep me blowing up stuff for a very long time.
Won't make it. Working at Riverbend. Hope that the family is doing well, especially, my CWRU BLS student.
See you on 4th
Thank you for a wonderful time! Great people and great show! Janice and I appreciated your efforts and your hospitality!
Thank you Jim for you every year great show
It’s better to give than receive
Can’t wait!!
Thanks for the show Jim!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.