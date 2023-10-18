Supporting Austin’s Medical Treatment

Dear friends and supporters,

We need your help to make a life-changing difference for my three-year-old brother, Austin. His health struggles have been relentless, with increasing seizures and complex medical issues that have disrupted his development and well-being.





Since Austin's birth, our family has embarked on a challenging journey, seeking specialized care and traveling across the country. From his rare congenital cataracts to his developmental delays, seizures, and limited motor skills, we have spared no effort in finding solutions for him.





Local healthcare providers couldn't adequately address Austin's congenital cataracts, leading us to seek treatment from Dr. Wilson at the Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. As he continued to grow, we noticed abnormal startle reflexes and body movements. Delayed diagnosis due to the pandemic further complicated matters until a friend recognized Austin's symptoms as infantile spasms, guiding us to a neurologist, Dr. Corbier, who is also based in SC.





Despite progress, Austin's seizures have resurfaced, causing him to miss vital therapy sessions and risking further setbacks. After sharing our story with families whose children have similar diagnoses, they urged us to consult Mexican-American neurologist Dr. Robert Trujillo, who is based in Monterrey, Mexico. Dr Trujillo oversees a month-long outpatient treatment protocol which has been approved for treatment of Cerebral Palsy in Mexico. Because of how long the FDA approval process is, it is still passing clinical trials to be approved in the United States.





We have secured approval for this treatment, but there is only one available spot from June 7th to July 8th. We are desperate to seize this opportunity, as it offers potential seizure reduction and remarkable improvements in cognitive and physical development.





Throughout Austin's journey, our family has made significant investments in his medical care, including surgeries, therapies, and relocating across the country to access specialized care—much of the medical costs being paid out of pocket. The costs have been overwhelming, yet my stepdad has not missed a beat. He has done everything in his power to assure Austin receives the treatment and medical care he needs. This has been no easy feat, especially after leaving an established career in sales position he held for over a decade to start over from scratch just so Austin can be closer to his specialists.





This is where you all come in. After learning of and following Austin’s story and the promising treatment with Dr. Trujillo, several people have reached out to our family and offered to help ease the burden. I have created this fundraising campaign on behalf of my brother and family. We are humbly asking and thanking you all for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for Austin and our family.





Thank you to any and all who donate and share Austin's story with others who may be willing to help. Together, we can be the driving force behind his journey towards a brighter future.





For more info on Dr. Trujillo:





https://jrobertotrujillo.com/page/intro/