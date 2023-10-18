Supporting Austin’s Medical Treatment

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $16,180
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Price
Dear friends and supporters,
We need your help to make a life-changing difference for my three-year-old brother, Austin. His health struggles have been relentless, with increasing seizures and complex medical issues that have disrupted his development and well-being.
Since Austin's birth, our family has embarked on a challenging journey, seeking specialized care and traveling across the country. From his rare congenital cataracts to his developmental delays, seizures, and limited motor skills, we have spared no effort in finding solutions for him.
Local healthcare providers couldn't adequately address Austin's congenital cataracts, leading us to seek treatment from Dr. Wilson at the Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. As he continued to grow, we noticed abnormal startle reflexes and body movements. Delayed diagnosis due to the pandemic further complicated matters until a friend recognized Austin's symptoms as infantile spasms, guiding us to a neurologist, Dr. Corbier, who is also based in SC.
Despite progress, Austin's seizures have resurfaced, causing him to miss vital therapy sessions and risking further setbacks. After sharing our story with families whose children have similar diagnoses, they urged us to consult Mexican-American neurologist Dr. Robert Trujillo, who is based in Monterrey, Mexico. Dr Trujillo oversees a month-long outpatient treatment protocol which has been approved for treatment of Cerebral Palsy in Mexico. Because of how long the FDA approval process is, it is still passing clinical trials to be approved in the United States.
We have secured approval for this treatment, but there is only one available spot from June 7th to July 8th. We are desperate to seize this opportunity, as it offers potential seizure reduction and remarkable improvements in cognitive and physical development.
Throughout Austin's journey, our family has made significant investments in his medical care, including surgeries, therapies, and relocating across the country to access specialized care—much of the medical costs being paid out of pocket. The costs have been overwhelming, yet my stepdad has not missed a beat. He has done everything in his power to assure Austin receives the treatment and medical care he needs. This has been no easy feat, especially after leaving an established career in sales position he held for over a decade to start over from scratch just so Austin can be closer to his specialists.
This is where you all come in. After learning of and following Austin’s story and the promising treatment with Dr. Trujillo, several people have reached out to our family and offered to help ease the burden. I have created this fundraising campaign on behalf of my brother and family. We are humbly asking and thanking you all for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for Austin and our family.
Thank you to any and all who donate and share Austin's story with others who may be willing to help. Together, we can be the driving force behind his journey towards a brighter future.
For more info on Dr. Trujillo:
https://jrobertotrujillo.com/page/intro/
January 21st, 2024
Thank you to everyone for the prayers and support. We appreciate it so very much!
We spent mid-November to mid-December back in Monterrey, Mexico doing a second round of Neurocytonix. While it is still to be determined whether it helped with seizures, we are thrilled with the improvements we’ve seen from this round so far. One of the first and top improvements has been his behavior and temperament, which have both improved significantly yet again. He is much calmer, easier to reason with, and has had an easier time regulating his emotions. Another big gain we are seeing is with his speech and vocalization. He is not yet talking, but making many new sounds and trying very hard to talk. His cognition, strength and awareness all continue to improve as well.
We have several other therapies lined up for this winter and spring and look forward to sharing the results of those in the near future.
Thank you again to everyone for all do the prayers and support ❤️
October 18th, 2023
Update from my mom:
I apologize for the delay in providing an update. Austin’s treatment in Mexico definitely paid off—so much so, we are scheduled to return for a second round in November!
Here are all the improvements we have noticed thus far:
After only the first or second day, his nystagmus calmed down tremendously. His eyes remain far steadier, and we can tell his vision has also improved. His tracking is better and faster, as well.
Along with his visual gains, there has been improvement in his hand eye coordination and in his fine motor skills with his right hand. His overall strength has increased; the tone in his left arm has decreased. As a result, he has the most mobility and function we’ve ever seen in his left arm and hand.
He is climbing, pulling to stand, weight bearing on both hands and arms, following directions, communicating more clearly, and playing with his toys in a more meaningful and engaging way.
One of the biggest improvements we saw within the first week was his overall demeanor. Austin arrived in Mexico as an easily stressed, somewhat anxious and often times irritable three year old. He left Mexico a calmer, happier and more independent four year old little boy.
