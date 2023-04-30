Supporting funeral expenses for Johnathan

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,815
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy White
I am trying to raise money for my 14 year old nephews funeral expenses. He was 14 years old and was shot and killed by a 20 year old illegal Hispanic last night in Edinburgh, IN.
Sincere condolences B.C. PB
The disastrous results of Antiwhiteism.
This breaks my heart
Keep Faith In Christ
We are truly saddened to hear of this senseless loss, Brother. You and your family are in our heart, thoughts, and prayers.
Praying for the repose of the soul of your nephew and for justice to be swift.
Prayers Bro. PB vets and N,UTs
Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28 - KJV
Prayers for the family, so sorry for your loss
Prayers brother
I'm heartbroken to hear about your nephew and what your family is going through. May the grace of our Loird God help you and them through this time. In Jesus name i pray. AMEN AMEN
