Campaign Image

Supporting funeral expenses for Johnathan

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,815

Campaign created by Charles Abney

Campaign funds will be received by Kathy White

Supporting funeral expenses for Johnathan

I am trying to raise money for my 14 year old nephews funeral expenses.  He was 14 years old and was shot and killed by a 20 year old illegal Hispanic last night in Edinburgh,  IN. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
1 year ago

Sincere condolences B.C. PB

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Greg Medlock
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

The disastrous results of Antiwhiteism.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

This breaks my heart

JBone
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep Faith In Christ

Capital City Proud Boys Olympia WA
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We are truly saddened to hear of this senseless loss, Brother. You and your family are in our heart, thoughts, and prayers.

Qwoppy
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the repose of the soul of your nephew and for justice to be swift.

Ben
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Regional Navigator Club-MT
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers Bro. PB vets and N,UTs

Benjamin Moseley
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

A Brother
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28 - KJV

Nathaniel B
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for the family, so sorry for your loss

SPARTACUS
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Snowball
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Mike Honcho
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers brother

shane
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I'm heartbroken to hear about your nephew and what your family is going through. May the grace of our Loird God help you and them through this time. In Jesus name i pray. AMEN AMEN

Jersey Line pb
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo