Marine Veteran January 6th

Marine veteran currently fighting stage 4 colon/liver and lung cancer in need of financial help as he fights Jan 6 charges. He was inside but didn’t participate in any violence, destruction or theft. He is being charged for just being present inside and our bills are piling up S I had to quit my job to attend to his needs with cancer. We have 4 children, 3 that are special needs. Please help if you can, and keep us in your prayers. Ty for your consideration. God bless.