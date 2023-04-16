Marine Veteran January 6th

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Fitzgerald
Marine veteran currently fighting stage 4 colon/liver and lung cancer in need of financial help as he fights Jan 6 charges. He was inside but didn’t participate in any violence, destruction or theft. He is being charged for just being present inside and our bills are piling up S I had to quit my job to attend to his needs with cancer. We have 4 children, 3 that are special needs. Please help if you can, and keep us in your prayers. Ty for your consideration. God bless.
I'm praying for you and sharing under my moms x account
May God bless you and your family! You got this! We got you! God has us all!
