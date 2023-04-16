Campaign Image

Marine Veteran January 6th

 USD $25,000

 USD $100

Marine veteran currently fighting stage 4 colon/liver and lung cancer in need of financial help as he fights Jan 6 charges. He was inside but didn’t participate in any violence, destruction or theft. He is being charged for just being present inside and our bills are piling up S I had to quit my job to attend to his needs with cancer. We have 4 children, 3 that are special needs. Please help if you can, and keep us in your prayers. Ty for your consideration. God bless.

Daina Smith
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm praying for you and sharing under my moms x account

Fellow Patriot
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May God bless you and your family! You got this! We got you! God has us all!

