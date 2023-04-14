Supporting the Savoy Family

Our dear friend, Angela, has had regular check-ups for cancer for years. But on April 3, 2023, she got the words no one wants to hear -- You have cancer. After meeting with the doctor on April 13, she and Mark have a clearer perception of the road ahead. The cancer is stage 1 and has not spread to the lymph nodes, but because of a genetic predisposition to cancer, Angela will undergo a double mastectomy. This surgery could happen as soon as 4 weeks from now.

This fundraiser is a way for us to help the Savoy family navigate the days ahead. Mark is without a job at the moment (though the family is thankful for the gift of flexibility that gives him right now). The boys will continue to be homeschooled. The monies from GSG will go toward medical bills, as well as other needs as they arise: gas, meals, etc. If you know the Savoys, you know that any gift won't be wasted.

Help us be the hands and feet of Jesus to this precious family that serves and loves Jesus, as they walk this difficult path and find new ways to trust Him. Most of all, uphold them in prayer to our precious Heavenly Father.

Here are some prayer items:

Wisdom for treatment choices for both the doctors & the family

Provisions for needs (financial, the right doctors [they are currently looking for a reconstruction surgeon who participates with their bill sharing plan as they have no insurance], appointments, etc.)

Normalcy - as much as possible - for Matthew and Andrew

Procedure and healing (guide those surgeon's hands!)

Employment for Mark that suits his gifts

Peaceful hearts that exude Christ's joy to others -- many that they wouldn't otherwise meet!

For God to be glorified

Please come back to this site for updates.

