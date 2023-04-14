Supporting the Savoy Family

Goal:
USD $9,100
Raised:
USD $9,510
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Savoy
Our dear friend, Angela, has had regular check-ups for cancer for years. But on April 3, 2023, she got the words no one wants to hear -- You have cancer. After meeting with the doctor on April 13, she and Mark have a clearer perception of the road ahead. The cancer is stage 1 and has not spread to the lymph nodes, but because of a genetic predisposition to cancer, Angela will undergo a double mastectomy. This surgery could happen as soon as 4 weeks from now.
This fundraiser is a way for us to help the Savoy family navigate the days ahead. Mark is without a job at the moment (though the family is thankful for the gift of flexibility that gives him right now). The boys will continue to be homeschooled. The monies from GSG will go toward medical bills, as well as other needs as they arise: gas, meals, etc. If you know the Savoys, you know that any gift won't be wasted.
Help us be the hands and feet of Jesus to this precious family that serves and loves Jesus, as they walk this difficult path and find new ways to trust Him. Most of all, uphold them in prayer to our precious Heavenly Father.
Here are some prayer items:
Please come back to this site for updates.
They go after Someone trying to do their job to keep the community safe while pedophiles and violent criminals roam freely
The Lord sings over you!
I have been trying to find your phone number. But have been having hard time getting in touch with you. Praying for you and your family. My cell is (504) 231-3245. Would love to talk to you!
Giving that last little bit to get to the goal! LYTTMAB!!! 💕💕💕
Praying for you daily!
A friend of a friend...praying for your strength & recovery. ❤️ May God get all the glory!
Love you and praying!
God bless you with a speedy recovery and that your husband finds a job.
Dear Angela, I'm praying for you and for your family--for healing; peace; God's care, provision, and blessings. Love,, Bev
Continued prayers for you my friend!
🙏🏻❤️
Praying for you!
We’ll be praying for you.
We love you, Angela! God's got this.
August 1st, 2024
Much has changed since the February post-op update. And yet, some remains the same.
On the cancer front, Angela continues her daily chemo pill, and then monthly gets an injection (at the infusion center) in her stomach. Her follow-up appointments have been good -- Praise the Lord!! She is even back to sporting her own hair.
Education-wise, Angela, Matthew & Andrew will be attending/teaching school next year. They have found a home in The Connection School, a small, private, Christian classical school where Angela will teach first grade (and probably some middle school language arts), while the boys will attend 7th and 9th grade with their peers.
Some prayer requests (but not limited to!):
It can be overwhelming to think of this next phase!
Please also continue to pray for Mark to find a job suited perfectly for him and the family in this new change.
If you've seen Angela lately, you know that she's made some incredible mental and physical decisions in an effort to be healthier and do her part to keep the cancer away. After being a participant with FASTer Way, she has chosen to become a coach. Please pray as she balances this with the other changes. (And if you are interested in this healthy way of living, reach out to her! She would love to help you on your own journey!)
God continues to remain faithful. That never changes. The Savoy family is grateful for your support.
The picture is in Angela's classroom after a morning spent cleaning and organizing with Andrew, friend, Kathy, and two daughters.
February 2nd, 2024
From Angela:
I had my final post-op appointment from December's surgery, so I'm released to normal activity again. Thank you so much for your prayers for my recovery. It was very smooth.
I'd love your prayers for God's continued protection from the side effects of my hormone therapy injections and chemo pills. (This is for 2 years, but I'm already at month 3.) He has been so kind to me.
Mark needs wisdom and clear direction from God for his next job. It's month 13 of unemployment. We are so thankful for God's provision, including His gifts through many of you, and His wisdom for us to have saved. Recently a friend likened our financial situation to Joseph storing up food during the 7 years of abundance to have enough for the 7 years of famine. (Now, if it's actually 7 years, we'll need to pray that we're like Elijah and the widow with the jar of flour and the jug of oil that never ran out.)
Recently I read this in my BSF study of the Gospel of John regarding the raising of Lazarus when Jesus intentionally waited to come: "Often, God works more slowly or differently than we desire or expect. The frustrating delays we experience call us to trust God's higher purposes but never indicate a lack of love or concern for us."
Please join me in prayer that all of us would trust God's higher purposes and not doubt His love and concern for us. May we experience this same kind of greater joy and a far greater miracle than healing a sick man, but raising a dead man back to life, for His greater glory!
To God be the glory!
December 22nd, 2023
From Angela:
Let me share some God-things from surgery day. I walked into my pre-op prep room and saw that my nurse would be Sonia! Spelled like my friend Sonia! I was in good hands! She got my IV on the first try! That was a specific answer to prayer as it's usually very tricky and painful.
At my pre-op testing last week, I had requested a chaplain visit right before surgery, as I never turn down extra prayer. This morning in walks a guy named Brad. It's Brad McIver, the hubby of a friend Annelie, a former missionary to China, and he used to go to our church! What a sweet surprise from God!
And then the first thing I heard after surgery was that I have NO drains! Praise God for this specific answered prayer!
God also gave me the kindest recovery nurse Sharon - another specific prayer request answered. So I did struggle with my oxygen levels and heart rate from anesthesia for a few hours in recovery. I see how God went before me with a 6am arrival time so that I'd have time for extra hours in recovery before going home with a nerve block.
I'm also thankful for our friends, the Griffins, who cared for Matthew and Andrew for 2 nights.
I am doing pretty well for day 3. Thanks for your continued prayers! Merry CHRISTmas!
(The picture was from the Champion Forest Christmas Spectacular, which a friend arranged for us to see.)
December 19th, 2023
Surgery day is here. Please pray.
December 2nd, 2023
We had a lovely brunch to celebrate all the steps that God has faithfully brought Angela through so far and to pray over this next big step.
Please join us in praying over her pre-op appointment this Thursday, and that Lord willing, nothing will deter her surgery from being completed this calendar year.
November 28th, 2023
If you have not yet RSVP'd for the Brunch for Angela, which is this Saturday at 10 am, please do so. Details in previous update.
Here are some prayer requests from Angela.
• praise God for a surgery date in 2023 (12/19 outpatient reconstruction surgery)
• protection of health for Angela & the surgeon to keep the surgery date as planned (unless God needs to change it for His good plan)
• praise God for a family to keep Matthew and Andrew and for God's protection and blessing on the Griffins and their home
• a first-try IV
• kind nurses
• pre-op appointment is Thursday, 12/7, for agreement to the plan and that one surgery is all that's necessary
• successful surgery with no infections or complications
• smooth recovery from anesthesia
• quick recovery at home
• that going home with post-surgery drains would not be necessary
• manageable pain
• supportive family
• a blessing for all those helping me
• that God would use any of my words about Him to draw others closer to Himself
• CTP (continue to pray) for God's favor and grace/mercy of minimal side effects from my hormone therapy (at least 2 years of monthly injections of an implant that releases over a month and at least 2 years of daily chemo pills)
• CTP a job for Mark
• praise God for provision while we wait
November 17th, 2023
We are hosting a brunch to celebrate Angela's completion of chemo and pray for her upcoming reconstruction surgery, which was officially confirmed today for December 19th.
See attached invitation for details.
October 31st, 2023
Angela has a tentative date for reconstruction surgery of December 19th.
I'm sharing a picture from The Connection School chapel from today where they presented Angela with a check from the Pink-Out volleyball game that happened earlier this month. Angela is standing with three of her friends that work at the school - Beth, Melanie, and Anna.
October 25th, 2023
Angela had an oncology appointment today. She will be starting hormone therapy tomorrow with a monthly injection (Zoladex) and then daily pills (Letrozole).
Also coming up is port removal surgery on November 7th.
Still on the todo list is hearing from the reconstruction surgery scheduler, taking a bone density test, and some more bloodwork.
Mark had an interview yesterday with a VP at the company with which he's had a series of interviews. Continue to pray for God to show Mark favor there.
I'm closing with a picture from the Pink Out volleyball game last Tuesday. Angela was honored with all the proceeds and donations from the game, as well as a team shirt. Thank you to The Connection School and all the friends that came to the game.
October 17th, 2023
From Angela:
Praise God!!! Mark has 3 separate follow-up interviews scheduled from yesterday's good interview! 😊 2 on Wednesday afternoon with a manager and then the CFO (2:30 - 4:30) and 1 on Thursday afternoon with 2 VPs (3:30 - 4:30) Thank you for your prayers!!!!
Also:
I have an appointment on Monday Oct. 23 about the next 5 years of hormone therapy. (wisdom and protection from side effects). We can add a prayer request for God's perfect timing for scheduling my port removal and reconstruction surgery soon.
October 15th, 2023
Please keep praying for God to provide employment for Mark. He has an interview on Monday.
Pray that God will open a door for a job that is satisfying, financially rewarding, and long lasting... In God's perfect timing for their family.
October 11th, 2023
One of Angela's friends, Anna Willems, has arranged for her daughters' volleyball teams to play a Pink Out game, which will be collecting donations for the Savoy family. Here's her post:
Our Lady Bears are soooo excited to be having our first ever Pink Out game next week and I could not be happier about who we are doing this fundraiser for🎉
Angela Savoy is a dear friend of mine (and she’s the reason we ended up playing/coaching volleyball at TCS - The Connection School) she has also been Sophie’s Small group Bible Study leader so she is deeply loved-by everyone who knows her! 💕❤️💕
So come out on Tues Oct 17th to watch the girls play and wear ALLLLL the pink (and maybe drop an extra dollar or two in the basket so we can be an extra blessing to the Savoy family).
Junior High is 4:30
Varsity 5:30
Sun Auto Sport Complex 17120 House & Hahl Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
We are also going to honor all Breast cancer survivors at the game with a special prayer of blessing and a small token of our love. So bring the family and have some fun for a really great cause!!
October 8th, 2023
Angela and the family celebrated the return of her taste buds today with a toast of sparkling juice sent to them by a friend.
Please lift up a prayer for Mark as he has a job interview tomorrow. Pray that God would open a door that only He is able to.
September 28th, 2023
September 26th, 2023
Lord willing, Angela should be having her last chemo tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27th. I'm hopeful we'll get a picture tomorrow of Angela ringing the bell!
I know that her taste buds and being able to enjoy food were an issue with her last chemo, so please pray that she'll have a desire to eat.
Also, as you lift Angela up, please lift Mark up. He's been a great support to her on this journey and we'd still like to see him find employment in God's perfect timing.
Things that are coming up....
Some friends are providing them a lake house at the end of October for a getaway. Pray that they are refreshed and renewed. And shhh... the boys don't know.
As chemo is completed, they should be able to move forward in scheduling reconstruction. Pray that they are able to do that within this calendar year for insurance reasons.
We are hoping to have a time of thanksgiving over the completion of chemo on November 18th, so Save the Date.
"Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near." Philippians 4:4
The Passion Translation of this verse reads this way, "Be cheerful with joyous celebration in every season of life. Let your joy overflow! And let gentleness be seen in every relationship, for our Lord is ever near."
I am thankful for a front row seat to the lessons Angela is teaching us all about being cheerful and joyous in every season. I pray that where she is empty, that God will fill her to overflowing.
September 8th, 2023
Chemo was a go on Wednesday! My lymphocytes were low from my sickness, but not too low to receive chemo. Praise God!
I wore my bird shirt to remind myself of how God takes care of me.
Thank you for all your prayers! I am feeling them!
September 3rd, 2023
The Bible tells us that God's power is made perfect in weakness (2 Cor. 12:9) and that the Spirit helps us in our weakness (Rom. 8:26). In my weakness, I need lifting up. I know God will meet all my needs (Phil. 4:19), but we still need to ask Him. He says to pray in every situation (Phil. 4:6) and to pray continually (1 Thess. 5:17).
While I am very thankful to be halfway done with chemo, round 2 of chemo was worse than the first round, and round 3 is coming this Wednesday 9/6, if I'm able to receive it. I've been sick (regular sick, not chemo sick) this past week. Please pray for healing and strength in my body and encouragement for my spirit.
Also, it's September which means we're now in month 8 of unemployment for Mark. Please pray for God's provision, encouragement, and clear direction.
If you know me well, you know I love birds and decorate my home with them. I love that God says He looks after them, and we are much more valuable than they are (Matthew 6:26). If He looks after them, He'll look after us too.
Luke 12:6-7 Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are numbered. Don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. (I found comfort and humor in that verse!)
Thank you for lifting me/us up to our Father in prayer.
August 14th, 2023
I am so thankful to God for each of you and your prayers for me. I start steroids tomorrow with chemo on Wednesday and the injection on Thursday. Praise God that He has gifted me with minimal side effects so far, however I am losing my hair now. This photo gives a whole new meaning to the term "hat hair!"
Mark is still seeking a job, but he was so encouraged this morning when he invited a neighbor to go with him to the Between Jobs Ministry Wednesday morning. He said yes. We see this as God's perfect timing as to why Mark is still unemployed as our neighbor just recently lost his job. It was exciting for me to see Mark's desire to bless others.
"The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still." Exodus 14:14
"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear . . . Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth. The LORD Almighty is with us . . . ." Psalm 46:1-2, 10-11
August 7th, 2023
God has been so kind to me. I had some aches and poor sleep, and my taste buds were wackadoodle for a while. I'm super thankful that I've had no nausea and that my port site is healing well.
Thank you for praying for me. Round 2 of chemo is next Wednesday, August 16. The cumulative effect may change my current story. Please continue to pray for God's favor and my strength.
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you. Do not be afraid. . . do not fear, for I Myself will help you, declares the LORD, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel. Isaiah 41:10, 13, 14 ”
Andrew just finished a week of church camp and had a great week!
July 27th, 2023
Here I am at chemo! It's still happening right now. It's been really good. It feels like nothing so far.
We had reserved parking. My chemo is in a private room with cable tv (a treat for us!). There's drinks, snacks (including freshly baked cookies), and free gifts (handmade & donated by crafters). Everyone is so nice. A sweet lady chaplain came and gave me a Bible, devo, and prayed for me. The chemo pharmacist came to meet me too. My nurse is so helpful.
I can tell I've been prayed for immensely. Thank you! It's actually been a lovely date for Mark & me. 😊
July 25th, 2023
Angela texted around 1:00: "I'm home and fed and dosed (Rx steroid). So far, so good. I'm just a little sore and can't move my head/neck to the right yet. Thank you for praying for me!"
She also let us know that her IV had been placed by ultrasound this morning. I didn't even know that was a thing, but I'm thankful that the staff used their best resources to overcome the IV placement that tends to be tricky for Angela.
And finally, a pre-op photo with Mark. Even though I know they'd enjoy him finding a professional position, it seems like God has placed Mark exactly where he needs to be occupied right now. Lift a special prayer up for him for both employment and as Angela's number one caregiver and encourager.
July 25th, 2023
Pictured is a group of ladies praying over Angela after dinner tonight.
Here are a few things to pray over during the next few days...
Tuesday - Angela gets her port. IVs are always difficult for her, pray they find a line quickly. And pray that she recovers quickly from anesthesia. She also needs to begin an oral steroid to prep for chemo ASAP after surgery and take it with food. Pray this goes smoothly.
Speaking of the steroid. She takes two doses a day, Tuesday (before chemo), Wednesday (day of chemo) and Thursday (day after chemo). One of the side effects is insomnia, so pray that she is able to time the doses well to get good sleep.
Wednesday is her first round of chemo. Pray for her general health, wellness, and comfort through all of its affects. Thursday she has another injection to receive as well.
Then three weeks off and she has the steroid, chemo, injection rotation again for a total of 4 times.
Matthew and Andrew will be spending time with friends all Tuesday through Thursday morning.
July 18th, 2023
Angela's port placement surgery is officially Tuesday 7/25 at 9am with an 8am arrival.
We are meeting up at La Madeleine (290/FM 1960) on Monday, July 24 at 6 pm for a girls night out with Angela Savoy before she gets her port on Tuesday to begin chemo.
19710 Northwest Freeway, 290 Suite 100 Ste 100, Houston, TX 77065
A rough headcount would be nice so let me know if you think you'll come.
July 11th, 2023
First an update from Angela and then a few more details.
"As of yesterday afternoon I am drain-free! PTL! (And I can drive again! I'm not sure who's happier about this - me or Mark?!)
At today's appointments I learned that there's a significant benefit to chemo, so we've decided to start that process. I don't have all the answers yet, but the next step is getting a port implanted.
Thank you for your continued prayers both for me in my cancer journey and for Mark in his job search.
"I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD." Psalm 27:13-14"
**Some more details... Angela will be doing 4 cycles of chemo, given every 3 weeks for a total of 12 weeks. (It is not the "red devil" kind.) Regarding hair loss, the information says that short hair can help with the stress of hair loss and Angela just got a haircut. As dates are set, we will schedule more dates for meals. Angela said that she and Mark are looking forward to more yummy meals.
July 7th, 2023
From Angela (it's always nice to hear it straight from her!):
It's been exactly 1 month since surgery, and I'm really doing amazing! Thank You, God! I do still have my drains. I am thankful that I go back in a few days on Monday 7/10 (Mondays are my regular weekly appointment when there's not a holiday) rather than a week from today.
Then on Tuesday 7/11, I have 2 appointments - medical oncology and genetic counseling. Please continue to pray with me that the Oncotype DX test results would indicate there would be no benefit to chemo for my future.
"Proclaim liberty throughout the land." Lev. 25:10 I trust you each enjoyed celebrating Independence Day and the freedom we have in America. Galatians 5:1 "It is for freedom that Christ has set us free." Praise God for our freedom from sin because of Christ Jesus!
P.S. We're still waiting to hear back from Mark's interview. Thank you for praying!
June 27th, 2023
Here's an update from Angela:
Praise God that He is allowing me to volunteer at VBS this week with the prayer team! Love that I am able to serve; VBS is my favorite week of summer! Thank You, Jesus! (For the first time ever, my whole family is volunteering this year.) It was a joy for me to see so many friends there last night too!
I left my post-op appointment #3 with the reconstructive surgeon yesterday afternoon with my drains still in. Please pray that all goes well here with no infections with my prolonged drains and that my fluid would learn to reroute in my body so that my daily output would decrease enough to remove my drains at my next appt on 7/6. Please also keep praying for continued good blood supply for my saved skin.
Thank you for sharing my joy and for lifting me/us up to our heavenly Father God Who loves us each so dearly. This week at VBS we'll DIVE DEEP into God's love to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ. Eph. 3:18b
One more thing - Mark had a phone interview last week that he's waiting to hear back from. The next step would be a panel interview. Please continue praying for him/us as we wait for God's perfect timing. We are so thankful for His provision (through so many of you).
June 22nd, 2023
Angela is officially CANCER FREE!
From Angela:
All praise and glory to God! Pathology shows all clean margins, and my lymph nodes were negative! I'm cancer-free! I need no radiation! Woo hoo for my saved skin!
There is one more test, the Oncotype DX, that will show if there is any benefit to chemotherapy for any future cancer in other body parts within 10 years for people who'll be taking hormone therapy for at least 5 years. I'll receive these test results in 2-3 weeks. Please keep praying with me that chemo isn't necessary.
Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift! 2 Cor. 9:15
June 19th, 2023
Here is an update from Angela...
Here's me today in the waiting room at the reconstructive surgeon (plastic surgeon). Dr. Clarke was very happy with my progress. She said I had a good blood supply to my saved skin. (It's soft.) My surgery was the first time she has ever been able to skip tissue expanders because of the amount of skin she could save. I'm so thankful to God that He arranged this surgeon for me! I still have my drains in . . . maybe at next week's appointment they can come out.
I see Dr. Yoga (surgical oncologist) on Thursday at 3pm for pathology results. Let's continue praying for no chemo/no radiation so that my saved skin doesn't go to waste!
Thanks so much for all your prayers and encouragement and love. I thank God for each of you!
June 13th, 2023
From Angela:
Today's 1st post-op with the reconstructive surgeon went well. Praise God for no infections! I've now finished my pain Rx (no refills). Please continue to pray for my recovery. It will be another week or two (or more) before my drains can be removed.
Mark continues to be an excellent nurse and driver! I'm getting pretty good sleep on my back too! It's all better than I expected.
I'll get biopsy results at an appointment on 6/22. Please continue to pray for no need for chemo and/or radiation. Thank you for your prayers! I feel them, Friends.
Continue to appreciate your prayers, your meals, your notes of encouragement! The Savoys are seeing God's hand in so many ways. Angela is enjoying your texts. A reminder to continue to expect communication to be one-way, or delayed at best.
June 9th, 2023
Brief update.... Angela is at home and is recovering as expected. Her pain is not too great. She anticipates that the nerve block is expected to wear off soon. She's thankful for Mark as her very patient nurse.
She reported that their power is out tonight after a bad storm went through the area. She didn't ask for specific prayer, but I'm putting it here. Houston heat/humidity isn't pleasant when you feel 100, and certainly not when you're recovering from surgery. Somewhere, people is working on this situation. May they be safe and have wisdom to assess/care for the problem quickly so that the Savoys and their neighbors don't have to spend the night with rising indoor temps. (Maybe by the time this post goes live, it will already be restored!)
Grateful for all the continued prayers and support.
June 7th, 2023
Thank you for praying! Both the first surgery (remove cancer) and the second surgery (reconstruction) went well today. However, Mark and Angela didn't get home until much later than anticipated.
I'm sure we'll have more updates in the near future, but for now continue with these requests:
A few other notes:
June 6th, 2023
The day is upon us - Angela's surgery is TODAY! (6/6)
Please continue to pray for Angela & her body, her family, and the medical personnel. Here's the schedule as we know it:
Thank you for all your past and continued prayers. Many of you have already given in so many different ways -- appreciate that too! If you're still looking for tangible ways to hug Angela, consider helping us reach the goal for GiveSendGo! The meal train dates are full, but there are other ideas there that will help with lunches and the "off days" -- CFA and BBQ restaurant gift cards, plus Power Crunch bars (triple Chocolate) and walnuts for Angela.
The goal is to give another update after surgery. We love you, Angela! You are covered in prayer!
June 1st, 2023
There was a great turn out to pray over Angela's surgery last night. Thank you to everyone who was able to come.
A few new requests that were not on the list:
1. Pray that blood flow would be maintained in her remaining skin.
2. The tissue expanders have a 30% failure rate due to infection and complications. Pray that this would not be the case for Angela.
Praise! She was able to get a remote controlled recliner from a family member to aid in her recovery.
Finally, please continue to give as you are able. We are approaching being able to cover their maximum out of pocket, however I know there were medical bills before the more recent insurance change, and Mark continues to look for work, which we believe is God giving him the time to be able to care for Angela.
May 30th, 2023
Angela has exactly one week until her surgery. We are hopeful that after this surgery, she will go from cancer patient to cancer free and cancer survivor. Please pray with us that all traces of cancer will be removed!
Speaking of prayer, some ladies are having a prayer night for Angela tomorrow. If you are local and don't have the details, please let us know.
I'm attaching a list of prayer requests.
May 24th, 2023
God is good and He is making the path straight!
Through a strange turn of events that didn't surprise God, one of the previous reconstruction surgeon options still had Angela on his calendar for a June 6 surgery and called about pre-op today. It turns out that the surgeon, who has privileges at the right hospital, is now in fact on her insurance.
It is happy tears that the schedule, hospital, and insurance have finally fallen into place!!
There are still eight meals available for her recovery at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/6vyq8d.
May 23rd, 2023
As you can imagine, coordination of two procedures is a little bit of a bumpy ride.
The oncology surgeon now says that if reconstruction is not done with the first surgery that Angela must delay the reconstruction surgery until after she is fully healed and after possible chemo and/or radiation.
One of my specific prayers is that test results and her doctor will definitively say that she does not need chemo or radiation.
So on the calendar now is the double mastectomy only on June 6. Thanks for following along with us.
May 23rd, 2023
Angela let me know that her insurance maximum out of pocket is $9100.
I've updated our fundraising goal to meet this need as Mark continues to look for work.
Of course, we'd love to exceed this need.
May 22nd, 2023
The first two surgery dates are decided!
Angela will be having 2 separate surgeries: one on 6/6 (double mastectomy at Methodist Willowbrook with Dr. Yoga to get the cancer out) and one on 6/13 (first reconstructive surgery to put in tissue expanders at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights with Dr. Murillo).
Please pray that the Great Physician will guide both of these doctors as they care for Angela.
We have a friend lined up to keep the boys the nights surrounding the first surgery and should have the second surgery covered soon. A meal calendar is being put together also.
Here is a photo from an awards ceremony to celebrate the Savoy's homeschool year.
May 21st, 2023
Angela met with the new doctor on Friday, Dr. Murillo.
Please join us in praying that his staff and their insurance will be on board and on time with scheduling the first part of reconstruction surgery for June 6th to be in conjunction with her double mastectomy.
This is important, first because it will reduce her total number of surgeries and second, because Dr. Murillo can communicate with the oncology surgeon regarding how much skin to leave.
Sharing a picture of their family with her dad and stepmom getting to attend Andrew's Xtreme team leading Sunday morning children's lessons.
May 18th, 2023
You know when you think you've got things all figured out and you've settled on a course of action, and then a new option comes to light. Well that's where we find ourselves today.
There is another doctor option, a plastic surgeon, that has been presented. The doctor is on insurance, in the right hospital system, but has a later availability for the surgeries to happen at the same time and is not a specific breast reconstruction surgeon. Angela sees this doctor tomorrow.
Please pray that God guides Angela and Mark in making the right choices regarding doctors, timing, number of surgeries, and the possibility that endocrine therapy is necessary after all.
May 10th, 2023
First, the praises... Angela has been able to attend several events as the school year is ending, including Andrew's Xtreme Team banquet and piano recital for both of the boys. She's also had a day trip to Galveston, a trip to the zoo with the boys, and a visit from her dad. We are thankful that the delayed surgery date is allowing her to attend the things that are meaningful to her and her family.
Next, the prayer request... the change in insurance has brought on a little hiccup in securing two different surgeons (surgical oncologist and reconstruction surgeon), who both take the insurance and both have privileges at the same hospital. This is important in order to minimize the total number of surgeries she will have. The best case scenario right now is that Dr. Schusterman (reconstruction surgeon) will take Angela on as a special case (single case agreement) and be allowed to do the first step of reconstruction surgery during her mastectomy.
Finally, other updates... Angela will not be doing any oral endocrine therapy. She would have only been able to take it for a week or so because she needs to be off of it three weeks before her surgery for blood clot reasons, so it just didn't make sense.
We are nearing the one month mark of her official diagnosis and I'm just amazed at how much God has done in working out details and providing for the Savoys. I know His provision will continue.
May 3rd, 2023
Last Thursday, Angela texted me to say that she got news that nothing was going to be covered. She & Mark were in shock, but maintained their testimony when Matthew asked them if the cause of their tears was a "big problem." Their reply? "It is -- But GOD IS BIGGER!"
In a few short hours, God worked and moved in ways only He does and the surgery is back on track. It's a reminder to stay diligent about prayer because things are going on that we can't always see or can't give an update on fast enough.
This is what Angela had to say today (5/3):
Praise God that:
Please continue to pray that:
To God be the glory!
April 24th, 2023
April 18th, 2023
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.