Help for Sheila Ann

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Ernest Doucette
Hello my name is Sheila Ann and I am 48 year old woman who is permanently disabled from being pushed off a third floor deck by my x husband when I was in my late twenties I now can barely walk they said I wouldn’t ever walk again. But God has given me the strength and determination, I am struggling with my finances I only get 860 dollars a month from ssdi and I can’t afford rent I have applied for low income housing but they tell me it going to be years before I get it I’m on the list I need help to pay for my rent and I truly need a car to get around I am humbly asking anything anyone can spare to please donate any amount you can to help me in Jesus name I pray 🙏 thank you all , and may God bless everyone
I owe Jesus a favor, this donation is from Him.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.