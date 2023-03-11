Supporting Katie McCarty Kicking Cancer

In late 2019, Katie was diagnosed with cervical cancer. In January 2020, she had a successful surgery to remove it with negative / clear margins and it was classified as stage 1A1. Over the next 2 years, she had regular check ups every 6 months with no signs / symptoms of recurrence (and also gave birth to cutest baby ever in August 2021!).

In January 2023, Katie experienced some swollen / enlarged lymph nodes in her neck. After many tests/ scans, and despite her previous negative check ups, she was informed on March 7, 2023 that inexplicably, somehow the prior cancer had now spread throughout her lymphatic system.

Chemo / immunotherapy treatment is planned to start the week of March 13th with treatments reoccurring every 3 weeks.

We are trying to navigate this incredibly difficult situation, and will be using https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/katiemccarty2 to provide updates throughout this journey. As a starting point, we are trying to modify Katie's diet to provide her with the very best nutrition to better help the chemo do its job and take down the cancer while trying to boost her immune system.

Many have expressed the desire to help in any way possible. We are going to provide a link to help contribute to Katie's food fund and hair/wig fund. HOWEVER, what we would appreciate more than anything monetary is just to spend some good quality time together and create new great memories to help drown out the bad. We love you all so much and thank you for your continued love, prayers, and support.