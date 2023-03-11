Supporting Katie McCarty Kicking Cancer

Raised:
USD $2,250
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin McCarty
In late 2019, Katie was diagnosed with cervical cancer. In January 2020, she had a successful surgery to remove it with negative / clear margins and it was classified as stage 1A1. Over the next 2 years, she had regular check ups every 6 months with no signs / symptoms of recurrence (and also gave birth to cutest baby ever in August 2021!).
In January 2023, Katie experienced some swollen / enlarged lymph nodes in her neck. After many tests/ scans, and despite her previous negative check ups, she was informed on March 7, 2023 that inexplicably, somehow the prior cancer had now spread throughout her lymphatic system.
Chemo / immunotherapy treatment is planned to start the week of March 13th with treatments reoccurring every 3 weeks.
We are trying to navigate this incredibly difficult situation, and will be using https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/katiemccarty2 to provide updates throughout this journey. As a starting point, we are trying to modify Katie's diet to provide her with the very best nutrition to better help the chemo do its job and take down the cancer while trying to boost her immune system.
Many have expressed the desire to help in any way possible. We are going to provide a link to help contribute to Katie's food fund and hair/wig fund. HOWEVER, what we would appreciate more than anything monetary is just to spend some good quality time together and create new great memories to help drown out the bad. We love you all so much and thank you for your continued love, prayers, and support.
Thinking of you and praying always for you and your beautiful family. Thank you for being the most generous, gentle and kind human. Keep shining your light brightly! Much love.
Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and healing for you and your family.
Sending prayers. We are also here to help wherever you need us. Dan and Jackie Murphy.
This is without a doubt a challenging time for you and your family. Remember You are Strong, You are Courageous, You are Determined and You are a Fighter, Katie. Plus you've got a great team in the ring with you.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We are so sorry you are on this journey and love you all.
We love you girl! ❤️
Thinking of you Katie!! You, Kevin, and Liam are all in our thoughts and our hearts go out to you. Sending you wishes for strength, joy, hope, love, and to kick cancers ! We love you guys so much. We will come see you soon and get together for some merriment! We hope the new food is both delicious and helpful in the fight. ❤️❤️😘❤️❤️😘❤️❤️😘❤️❤️😘❤️❤️😘❤️❤️
Thinking of you Katie!! Prayers to you and your family! Stay strong you got this!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
🙏🏼❤️
Katie you and your family are in out thoughts and prayers. Sending all the love, strength, and healing light your way. Kick cancer’s please! We love you!
You all our in our healing thoughts and prayers during this difficult journey. We’re here for you.♥️
