Help Jaco Get Emergency Solar System

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Please join my wife and me as we raise money to help Jaco afford an emergency solar system so he can continue researching and making videos. At the 28:49 time stamp of his recent video, "Unimaginable Horror: Ohio's Toxic Air Event Predicted Years Before It Happened!," Jaco shared that his family must go without electricity for 10 hours a day in South Africa because of government mismanagement of the electrical grid. South Africa residents are being warned of the chaos that could follow the failure of the nation's energy grid. You can read about this emergency situation at the link below.

Our Father and KING of KINGS has laid it on my heart to serve HIM and help our brother Jaco by raising $16,000 USD ($297,104 South African Rand (ZAR)) so Jaco can purchase a solar power system. These systems, consisting of solar panels, batteries, DC to AC inverters, solar charge controllers, wires, fuses, etc., are expensive. "But God," He owns the cattle on a thousand hills! $16,000 is nothing for our God to raise through His children to help Jaco and his family! If each of the 27K viewers of Jaco’s recent video donated only sixty cents, the goal could be met!

My wife and I have been blessed to watch Jaco edify the body using his research and video production gifts through the years. We also love that Jaco is very kind, even writing kind words to his sometimes-unkind critics in the comments section. We are so excited to be able to create this campaign to bless Jaco and say thank you for all his years of faithfully serving as a watchman.

All funds raised will be collected and transferred to Jaco by GiveSendGo.com to be used at his sole discretion in purchasing solar power equipment to provide reliable electrical power to support his work and family.

1 US Dollar = approx. 18.48 South African Rand (ZAR) Here is a conversion calculator.

25 USD = approx. 458 ZAR

100 USD = approx. 1832 ZAR

Thank you for your generosity,

Ryan Sellers

https://www.westernjournal.com/nightmare-south-africa-us-embassy-warns-americans-ready-power-grid-collapses-civil-unrest/



