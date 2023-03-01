Campaign Image

Supporting a single mom on leave from work

Goal:

 CAD $2,500

Raised:

 CAD $1,112

Campaign created by Sascha Kramps

Campaign funds will be received by Sascha Kramps

Supporting a single mom on leave from work

I'm a single mom of a 12 year old son. I'm now on stress leave from work for the 2nd time, though might have to go back soon.

I do have a steady job and have a fairly decent wage but my position is only part time so this makes it difficult to make ends meet, most of the time. 

I currently have a cash payday loan that has a very high interest rate. It would be very helpful to be able to reduce the cash payday loan and pay for some other expenses. I just can't seem to get ahead.

Thank you 😊 Your generosity is very much appreciated 🙏🏻 

Recent Donations
Show:
DCas1
$ 150.00 CAD
1 year ago

Love ya sis

DCas1
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

DCas1
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Thinking of you always

DCas
$ 10.00 CAD
1 year ago

TheDeafBartender
$ 25.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
1 year ago

From a single mum in England. Appreciate your feminist info, thanks xx Dugfired

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 years ago

Love your Instagram posts! Keep speaking the truth!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 years ago

Jennifer Semas
$ 100.00 CAD
2 years ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo