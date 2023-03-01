Supporting a single mom on leave from work

Goal:
CAD $2,500
Raised:
CAD $1,112
Campaign funds will be received by Sascha Kramps
I'm a single mom of a 12 year old son. I'm now on stress leave from work for the 2nd time, though might have to go back soon.
I do have a steady job and have a fairly decent wage but my position is only part time so this makes it difficult to make ends meet, most of the time.
I currently have a cash payday loan that has a very high interest rate. It would be very helpful to be able to reduce the cash payday loan and pay for some other expenses. I just can't seem to get ahead.
Thank you 😊 Your generosity is very much appreciated 🙏🏻
Love ya sis
Thinking of you always
From a single mum in England. Appreciate your feminist info, thanks xx Dugfired
Love your Instagram posts! Keep speaking the truth!
