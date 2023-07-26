Smith household in need of financial help

I've been sick for over the last 2 years, but I had no idea what I was battling until about 6 months ago. I'm seeing 6 different doctors, I have SVT (that almost took one of my oldest brothers 2 years ago), in April my heart suddenly started racing at 229 beats per minute for almost 8-10 minutes. By the time I got to ER, it went back to basically normal, and they can't catch it unless it is active. Before then, I was feeling like I had to clear my throat over and over again for about 2 years and went to the doctor due to swollen lymph nodes up and down my neck and in my armpits. They found a mass in my thyroid at 2 centimeters. I'm having to go back and forth to Shands Hospital in Gainsville, FL, so they are talking about removing my thyroid and doing a biopsy while I'm still out because they already did a CT scan with contrast, showing concern of cancer. Also my lymph nodes have been affected. I know this all sounds like a little much, but imagine how I feel. 😔

Also, my body has been fighting high RA factor and about to find out results for RA, MS, Lupus, or all the above. My body is in such excruciating pain, and I'm unable to work right now . My husband is doing all he can with us, barely making it. My RA factor is supposed to be 12-14, and I'm at 49. It feels like it is never ending. Just last week we had to go to the doctor for him for his esophagus and we are having to go back for ultrasounds and scans for him. We are at an absolute loss and extremely humbled to ask for help. I'm trying to apply for disability but I'm having to wait for results for diagnosis before I can, which comes the 31st of this month. I've been told it can take a long time to get approved, we are worried but trying to stay strong.

Please know that anything helps and whatever you can give is MORE than appreciated and we consider it an absolute blessing.

Thank you and God bless



