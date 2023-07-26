Smith household in need of financial help

Raised:
USD $3,050
Campaign funds will be received by Gillian Smith
I've been sick for over the last 2 years, but I had no idea what I was battling until about 6 months ago. I'm seeing 6 different doctors, I have SVT (that almost took one of my oldest brothers 2 years ago), in April my heart suddenly started racing at 229 beats per minute for almost 8-10 minutes. By the time I got to ER, it went back to basically normal, and they can't catch it unless it is active. Before then, I was feeling like I had to clear my throat over and over again for about 2 years and went to the doctor due to swollen lymph nodes up and down my neck and in my armpits. They found a mass in my thyroid at 2 centimeters. I'm having to go back and forth to Shands Hospital in Gainsville, FL, so they are talking about removing my thyroid and doing a biopsy while I'm still out because they already did a CT scan with contrast, showing concern of cancer. Also my lymph nodes have been affected. I know this all sounds like a little much, but imagine how I feel. 😔
Also, my body has been fighting high RA factor and about to find out results for RA, MS, Lupus, or all the above. My body is in such excruciating pain, and I'm unable to work right now . My husband is doing all he can with us, barely making it. My RA factor is supposed to be 12-14, and I'm at 49. It feels like it is never ending. Just last week we had to go to the doctor for him for his esophagus and we are having to go back for ultrasounds and scans for him. We are at an absolute loss and extremely humbled to ask for help. I'm trying to apply for disability but I'm having to wait for results for diagnosis before I can, which comes the 31st of this month. I've been told it can take a long time to get approved, we are worried but trying to stay strong.
Please know that anything helps and whatever you can give is MORE than appreciated and we consider it an absolute blessing.
Thank you and God bless
Prayers for healing and comfort🙏
I love you, honey. xxoo
Prayers for you Gillian and your family.
I hope this little bit helps
Lifting you up in prayer my sweet friend.
August 26th, 2023
Notes from facility at Shands. This is not the full notes as there is a lot and I can only upload one per update.
August 26th, 2023
So Shands Hospital did their own ultrasound and CT Scan with contrast on August 14th and the following Monday on the 21st they discussed their findings. They found over 7 nodules in my thyroid and a tumor on my Adam's Apple that was both cystic and solid mixed and also saw indication of metastatic activity in lymph nodes. There is a TIRADS scoring system for risks of cancer, the scores go from TR1 (being the least concerning and benign likely) -TR5 (being the highest risk of cancer). My scores were some at TR1s and TR2s, TR3s, and TR4s. I have to have a full thyroidectomy and neck dissection to remove the surrounding lymph nodes. Once they have removed those they will be sending the masses/nodules and also lymph nodes to pathology to biopsy. The masses are growing at a pretty fast rate and is causing problems with my vocal chords and swallowing. The recoup time for this is around 2 to 3 weeks with no heavy lifting or turning my head too fast, so my husband will be out of work to help me with only 5 days being paid and no income coming in.
In the next couple months from my first surgery I'll have surgery with almost practically a mastectomy with tissue being removed from the chest wall and being sent to pathology and most likely lymph nodes being removed from my armpits and being sent to pathologyas well, as they stay swollen and there is damage to them.
Lastly having my lungs concentrated on as I also have lesions in my lungs.
