Piggy essentials in Vet costs

As much as this hurts my pride our babies come first. As many know my husband Wally passed away unexpectedly. Since then everything has crumbled around me. I’ve done my best to keep it all moving but unfortunately I have hit a brick wall keeping it together. Through the years we have saved 9 Guinea Pigs. They were Wally’s babies he loved them so. At the time of his passing I was left with 6 Piggies. As if losing him wasn’t enough I Lost Bella and Tinkies after his passing. I now have 4. Skittles our oldest at 7 has arthritis in his knees and now requires 2 medications for the rest of his life along with frequent vet visits. Not to mention all the daily essentials like veggies hay pellets and treats. I pray this is just a temporary setback as we had no plans in place in the event of this tragedy. Monthly expenses have finally taken its toll and we just need some help. I’ve promised Wally that his little ones will always want for nothing because that’s how it always was. Thank you for taking the time to read our story.