Campaign Image

Full time Healing Ministry Kickstart

Raised:

 USD $1,490

Campaign created by Wide Awake Ministries

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Ruggero

Full time Healing Ministry Kickstart

Do you want to be healed of disease and dysfunction?  Do you want a church filled with the healthiest, most joy-filled Christians in your city?  We have the answer!  We are Stephen and Heather Ruggero and we operate a Bible-based  deliverance ministry called Wide Awake: www.WideAwakeTeachings.org.  Over the last 20 years we've seen the Lord Jesus heal and restore ourselves and others.  We've seen Him heal in a number of ways.  Most healings through Wide Awake happen over time as a result of deliverance.  But we've also witnessed miraculous immediate healings in body and emotions.  We've seen legs grow out, the dying raised off their sick beds, and depression and anxiety gone.  Help us to multiply our ministry by assisting us to leave the workaday world and minister full-time.

What we offer:  

  • a self-paced program of healing and wholeness in mind, body, and spirit (online)
  • on-site or zoom healing classes in your church, school, or business
  • one-on-one deep roots healing ministry (no band-aids)

What we need:

  • time to minister
  • 501(c)(3) status
  • working capital

What we've already done:

  • established a website with our 30+ day program of healing
  • downsized in preparation for going mobile
  • written 2 books (currently in the editing stage)
  • studied and prayed hard!

Successes we've seen:

  • PTSD healed
  • Infertility healed
  • Anxiety healed
  • Short limbs grown out
  • Back pain healed
  • ICU patients near death raised up
  • Trauma healed
  • Chronic Fatigue healed
  • Curses broken
  • relationships with God, self, and others deepened

What We Will Show You:

  • Repentance on behalf of past generations is Scriptural
  • The gifts of the Holy Spirit never passed away (historically and in Scripture)
  • It's God's will that we "be in health"
  • Truths in Scripture and History that are not taught in seminaries
  • The Scriptural roots of several hot button topics
  • How the early church's structure promoted discipleship, deliverance, and evangelism
  • Teachings (from us and others) that changed our lives
  • The power and privilege of celebrating the Biblical feasts and other appointed times

Our Story:

We've learned Christian ministry first-hand.  We were desperate to be healed and to see others freed from disease and dysfunction.  Childhood abuses, broken family relationships, and rejection caused our walk with the Lord to be hindered.  By studying Scripture and applying it to our lives, we gained tools that brought health to our minds, bodies, and our marriage.  We want to put these tools into your tool belt.  The Bible is not just a book to be read; it's a manual and call to action.

We've been thrilled to see individuals come into health and wholeness.  Help us to multiply those healings across whole congregations, denominations, and cities. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
1 year ago

Love you guys, be in health!

Brenda
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Hannukah (belated) God bless you with abundant health and fulfill your heart's desires.

B.P.
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so very much and God bless you with complete health.

Brenda
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Thankful to God for your ministry and love

Brenda
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

100 percent healed of Chronic Fatigue praise God!

Brenda
$ 55.00 USD
1 year ago

You have been such a blessing, thank you.

Brenda
$ 140.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless your ministry and lead you into full time ministry of the body who needs what you have to offer so desperately. Go in Jesus name.

Brenda
$ 111.00 USD
1 year ago

Notice the amount lol? Yep that was my total times 10%= 111.

Brenda Popp
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 38.00 USD
1 year ago

May God bless you two in all you are doing!

Brenda
$ 45.00 USD
1 year ago

You can do this!

Brenda Popp
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

Press on, press in to God

Brenda Popp
$ 43.00 USD
1 year ago

Shalom Heather and Stephen, God bless you!

Brenda
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the great work and be encouraged, it's the time of "suddenlies", I hear.

Brenda Popp
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Galatians 6:6 And the one who is instructed in the word is to share in all good things with the one who instructs him.

Brenda
$ 80.00 USD
1 year ago

Many thanks to you both and God's richest blessings of all kinds.

Brenda
$ 43.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for caring.

Brenda
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

Shalom

Brenda Popp
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Second paycheck arrived today.

Brenda Popp
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo