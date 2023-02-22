Full time Healing Ministry Kickstart

Do you want to be healed of disease and dysfunction? Do you want a church filled with the healthiest, most joy-filled Christians in your city? We have the answer! We are Stephen and Heather Ruggero and we operate a Bible-based deliverance ministry called Wide Awake: www.WideAwakeTeachings.org. Over the last 20 years we've seen the Lord Jesus heal and restore ourselves and others. We've seen Him heal in a number of ways. Most healings through Wide Awake happen over time as a result of deliverance. But we've also witnessed miraculous immediate healings in body and emotions. We've seen legs grow out, the dying raised off their sick beds, and depression and anxiety gone. Help us to multiply our ministry by assisting us to leave the workaday world and minister full-time.

What we offer:

a self-paced program of healing and wholeness in mind, body, and spirit (online)

on-site or zoom healing classes in your church, school, or business

one-on-one deep roots healing ministry (no band-aids)

What we need:

time to minister

501(c)(3) status

working capital

What we've already done:

established a website with our 30+ day program of healing

downsized in preparation for going mobile

written 2 books (currently in the editing stage)

studied and prayed hard!

Successes we've seen:

PTSD healed

Infertility healed

Anxiety healed

Short limbs grown out

Back pain healed

ICU patients near death raised up

Trauma healed

Chronic Fatigue healed

Curses broken

relationships with God, self, and others deepened

What We Will Show You:

Repentance on behalf of past generations is Scriptural

The gifts of the Holy Spirit never passed away (historically and in Scripture)

It's God's will that we "be in health"

Truths in Scripture and History that are not taught in seminaries

The Scriptural roots of several hot button topics

How the early church's structure promoted discipleship, deliverance, and evangelism

Teachings (from us and others) that changed our lives

The power and privilege of celebrating the Biblical feasts and other appointed times

Our Story:

We've learned Christian ministry first-hand. We were desperate to be healed and to see others freed from disease and dysfunction. Childhood abuses, broken family relationships, and rejection caused our walk with the Lord to be hindered. By studying Scripture and applying it to our lives, we gained tools that brought health to our minds, bodies, and our marriage. We want to put these tools into your tool belt. The Bible is not just a book to be read; it's a manual and call to action.

We've been thrilled to see individuals come into health and wholeness. Help us to multiply those healings across whole congregations, denominations, and cities.



