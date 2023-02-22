Full time Healing Ministry Kickstart

Raised:
USD $1,490
Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Ruggero
Do you want to be healed of disease and dysfunction? Do you want a church filled with the healthiest, most joy-filled Christians in your city? We have the answer! We are Stephen and Heather Ruggero and we operate a Bible-based deliverance ministry called Wide Awake: www.WideAwakeTeachings.org. Over the last 20 years we've seen the Lord Jesus heal and restore ourselves and others. We've seen Him heal in a number of ways. Most healings through Wide Awake happen over time as a result of deliverance. But we've also witnessed miraculous immediate healings in body and emotions. We've seen legs grow out, the dying raised off their sick beds, and depression and anxiety gone. Help us to multiply our ministry by assisting us to leave the workaday world and minister full-time.
We've learned Christian ministry first-hand. We were desperate to be healed and to see others freed from disease and dysfunction. Childhood abuses, broken family relationships, and rejection caused our walk with the Lord to be hindered. By studying Scripture and applying it to our lives, we gained tools that brought health to our minds, bodies, and our marriage. We want to put these tools into your tool belt. The Bible is not just a book to be read; it's a manual and call to action.
We've been thrilled to see individuals come into health and wholeness. Help us to multiply those healings across whole congregations, denominations, and cities.
Love you guys, be in health!
Happy Hannukah (belated) God bless you with abundant health and fulfill your heart's desires.
Thank you so very much and God bless you with complete health.
Thankful to God for your ministry and love
100 percent healed of Chronic Fatigue praise God!
You have been such a blessing, thank you.
God bless your ministry and lead you into full time ministry of the body who needs what you have to offer so desperately. Go in Jesus name.
Notice the amount lol? Yep that was my total times 10%= 111.
We love you.
May God bless you two in all you are doing!
You can do this!
Press on, press in to God
Shalom Heather and Stephen, God bless you!
Keep up the great work and be encouraged, it's the time of "suddenlies", I hear.
Galatians 6:6 And the one who is instructed in the word is to share in all good things with the one who instructs him.
Many thanks to you both and God's richest blessings of all kinds.
Thank you for caring.
Shalom
Second paycheck arrived today.
