Remembering Nick Palmieri

 USD $5,000

 USD $5,700

Holly Davidson

Marisa Key

As most of you know, on Saturday January 7th Nick went to be with Jesus. Losing Nick was tragic and unexpected. He was a great blessing to so many. If you would like to contribute to the cost of the memorial by donating here, it would be greatly appreciated. Nick had a heart to share Jesus with everyone he met, and we pray that his memorial will be just that. A time and place where Nick will be remembered and Jesus glorified in his life. Nick had recently moved to Idaho to help establish a church there. He was also active in the Blessed Hope Ensenada, as well as Blessed Hope Texas and Blessed Hope Costa Rica. If you would like to support any of these churches or make a donation in Nick's name please contact his home church Blessed Hope Simi Valley to make a tax deductible donation. (Blessedhopechapel.org 805-522-5882)

Crystal Dysthe
$ 150.00 USD
2 years ago

Nick was such an inspiration to be a witness for Christ. His passion for evangelism will be remembered & he will continue to encourage me in that regard.

Jason and Tamara Sanders
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Chuck and Conchita Kurth
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Neema
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Nick touched our hearts and blessed our family. We will miss him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Jeremy and Jennifer Murphy
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

You were known by Jesus and lived by many. I didn’t meet you here in earth but I look forward to worshiping with you in heaven.

Covarrubias family
$ 150.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1465.00 USD
2 years ago

Dave and Charlene Gubera
$ 500.00 USD
2 years ago

We are praying for the Palmieri family everyday. May God give you all comfort and strength. Sending our love ❤️

Menendez
$ 130.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless and strengthen Nick's family. May the Lord bless the donors too. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 145.00 USD
2 years ago

No money can restore the loss, but our prayer is that - through our love of Jesus that we share - we might be able to comfort you with the same comfort that we have been given ourselves. God bless Nick’s family and his blessed hope family, and lean on the spirit of God

Reynoso Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

❤️

Abigail Cather
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Nick was a blessing to everyone who knew him. Praying for your family and your church in this hard time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 years ago

You will be greatly missed Nick.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

Kerr Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

From the Carlson’s in Montana. So sorry to hear of Nick’s passing. He finished his race . We pray comfort of the Holy Spirit for his family ..

The Carvajal's
$ 250.00 USD
2 years ago

We love you!! -Bianca and Javier

