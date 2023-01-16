Remembering Nick Palmieri

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,700
Campaign funds will be received by Marisa Key
As most of you know, on Saturday January 7th Nick went to be with Jesus. Losing Nick was tragic and unexpected. He was a great blessing to so many. If you would like to contribute to the cost of the memorial by donating here, it would be greatly appreciated. Nick had a heart to share Jesus with everyone he met, and we pray that his memorial will be just that. A time and place where Nick will be remembered and Jesus glorified in his life. Nick had recently moved to Idaho to help establish a church there. He was also active in the Blessed Hope Ensenada, as well as Blessed Hope Texas and Blessed Hope Costa Rica. If you would like to support any of these churches or make a donation in Nick's name please contact his home church Blessed Hope Simi Valley to make a tax deductible donation. (Blessedhopechapel.org 805-522-5882)
Nick was such an inspiration to be a witness for Christ. His passion for evangelism will be remembered & he will continue to encourage me in that regard.
Nick touched our hearts and blessed our family. We will miss him.
You were known by Jesus and lived by many. I didn’t meet you here in earth but I look forward to worshiping with you in heaven.
We are praying for the Palmieri family everyday. May God give you all comfort and strength. Sending our love ❤️
May God bless and strengthen Nick's family. May the Lord bless the donors too. Amen.
No money can restore the loss, but our prayer is that - through our love of Jesus that we share - we might be able to comfort you with the same comfort that we have been given ourselves. God bless Nick’s family and his blessed hope family, and lean on the spirit of God
❤️
Nick was a blessing to everyone who knew him. Praying for your family and your church in this hard time.
You will be greatly missed Nick.
From the Carlson’s in Montana. So sorry to hear of Nick’s passing. He finished his race . We pray comfort of the Holy Spirit for his family ..
We love you!! -Bianca and Javier
