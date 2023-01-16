Remembering Nick Palmieri

As most of you know, on Saturday January 7th Nick went to be with Jesus. Losing Nick was tragic and unexpected. He was a great blessing to so many. If you would like to contribute to the cost of the memorial by donating here, it would be greatly appreciated. Nick had a heart to share Jesus with everyone he met, and we pray that his memorial will be just that. A time and place where Nick will be remembered and Jesus glorified in his life. Nick had recently moved to Idaho to help establish a church there. He was also active in the Blessed Hope Ensenada, as well as Blessed Hope Texas and Blessed Hope Costa Rica. If you would like to support any of these churches or make a donation in Nick's name please contact his home church Blessed Hope Simi Valley to make a tax deductible donation. (Blessedhopechapel.org 805-522-5882)