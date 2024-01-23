Help Jennie Heal from vaccine injury





My v*ccine injury story in a nutshell.

I am writing this 20 months into my covid 19 vaccine injury. I got this v*ccine thinking it was safe and effective after doing some research, feeling concern for the health of the elderly, pressure from government authorities, and after receiving a text from family asking me if I’d gotten it and sending links to immunization centers. I chose to ignore my intuition and go through with it.





Pre April 28, 2021 I was a very healthy STEM student majoring in molecular biology.





Often times I’d wake up at 6:30am after a deeply restful nights sleep, teach myself finance and investing, go for a 3-7 mile run, drink a green smoothie and eat grass fed steak, and then goto class and spend several hours a day in class and working on math homework.

I was a nutritionist, an athlete, totally in love with my life of studies, friends, and used to dance four days a week and lift weights.





When I got the covid v*ccine April 28 2021, 5 hours later I felt like I needed to call the ambulance. I felt something extremely bizarre and deep inside me, like my life force was literally hanging on by a thread. I self soothed it away, and went to sleep.





Soon after, I started to get sick. Everytime I called up to the hospital they said my reaction was normal. I thought I had covid, but all the tests were negative. Day 5 I was coughing up phlegm and blood and having panic attacks. I never had anxiety a day in my life. Every nurse and doctor were diminishing my symptoms, literally sneering at me and telling me it was normal.





As the days went on, I kept getting sicker and sicker, I was loosing weight and completely bed ridden. 4 weeks after getting the vaccine my legs had shrunk down to half their size. I was terrified.





I kept going in and out of the emergency rooms for panic attacks, and finally one night, when it felt like hot irons were being dragged across the nerves in my thighs, and my eyes were flickering and rolling into the back of my head because I hadn’t slept in 3 days, I went into the ER. They did a CT scan and found nothing.





It was 6 weeks post v*x and everyday I felt like I was being tortured. I fought suicide and promised myself I’d do it if I didnt heal soon, but I needed to wait.





I remember scaring a nurse because of my vitals. No doctor understood basic physiology and had any idea how to help.

They all said the same thing: bandaid pharmaceuticals.I even took some, out of fear for my life. Didn’t help.





I remember I had tachycardia, I’d lay down and my heart would be beating so fast I had no idea if I was going to die or not, and during the day I’d be so anxious I couldnt sit down.





One practitioner ended up making me worse because supplements I shouldn’t be reacting to, I was. I was completely on my own. I now realized no one had a clue what they were doing. Everyone was just making things up as they went along.





I persisted. I started to have better days where I could function, but they were followed by nightmarishly bad crash days. These were the days I wanted to die. I understood suicide, longed for death. I felt like every minute of being alive was torture, my brain couldnt function and my eyes physically burned from exhaustion. Dishes piled up because it was all i could do to make some food, forget cleaning up.





Even on my “good” days I couldn’t access my intellect anymore. No more math or finance studies. I felt like there was a brick wall hindering me from truly learning and thinking. I decided to keep dancing a few times a month to distract myself and harness dancing’s healing powers, also i was uncertain how long I’d be alive.





On my bad days, it wasn’t safe for me to drive. Every cell in my body felt like there was a 100 lb brick sitting on it. My eyes literally burned from lack of sleep.





I could barely say the word vaccine for a long time(like a year) due to severe trauma and anxiety, much less gather the energy to advocate for myself or find help. I was voiceless and powerless, I had no energy, I couldn’t even send a text message for several weeks, I had no money and mostly no help. I was on my own.





I kept studying, researching, and trying my best to heal. I was a researcher after all, and an aspiring scientist. I was learning so much about healing science and was feeling like i was gaining traction. , HPA axis, mitochondria support…I healed forty symptoms in 2 months with my mindset alone. Meditation, mindset and nutrition.





But each day still I felt like a foreigner in my own body. Overall, my cognitive and energetic agency was gone.





My muscles, tendons, everything were so weak and inflamed. I got achilles tendonitis AND patellar tendonitis within the same couple of months. My physical therapist said, “ Your muscles are VERY weak -I’ve seen this repeatedly with the vaccines.”





I was seeing a functional doctor and my b12 (amoung other things) was scarily low. This is partly because my stomach acid was so low from being in fight or flight mode (despite meditating two hours a day) that I could barely digest food. My stomach felt like it had a low grade fever, or some sort of constant inflammation. My gut literally cried out that something was wrong. Pure, raw anguish almost over took me.





In October 2021, after another bad day of insomnia I finally fell asleep. The next day, I did feel a bit hungover from insomnia but thought I may go meet a friend to cheer me up.





That night, someone came speeding down south lamar and hit me. It totalled my car and I hit my head.





I was distraught, and I do think the trauma from that seriously disrupted my progress. I used the money i got from the accident to survive and pay rent.





In December 2021, I had made a good recovery from the accident. Then I got covid, and it was 4,000x worse then when I got it pre-vaccine. I thought I was going to die after having it for 3 weeks. I got a IV and felt immediately better.





I wish I could say that the was the cure and the end of the story, but the truth is I believe it is only the beginning. I will skip the past 12 months 1/2022-12/2022 for brevity, but just know this story barely scratches the surface of the I’ve been through these past two years.





12 months later, my life is far from normal. There is almost no healing remedy you could possibly suggest I havent tried, read about or is too dangerous to implement. Either that I have tried it OR I cant afford it.





My life looks similar to what it did 12 months ago, and unfortunately many things in my story still apply to me today. In some ways better, but in some ways worse, as this sickness wears down my body.





It doesn’t have to be this way.





I have not been able to return to school , and I am barely able to keep my head afloat with paying for food and rent that I cannot afford to pay for medical treatment, even things i have a doctors prescription for, that could potentially heal, cure or at least bring me closer to a functional or normal state of health. What miniscule savings I had prior to this is nearly gone.





After nearly two years of not having enough energy to advocate for myself, denying my own self worth, and thinking I would be healed by now, I realized that I matter, in a very profound and powerful way, just like we all do, and that we all rise by lifting each other up and we all can help each other in our own ways.





I deserve to be helped and supported through this unprecedented tragedy and unforseeable destitution and illness.





I'm very entrepreneurial and have dreams of building a non-profit healing retreat center , but I’ve got to put that dream on pause. In order to help others I’ve got to be able to find help and support for myself.





Full list of symptoms since getting the vaccine April 2021:





Chronic fatigue syndrome

Malabsorption

Chronic dehydration/electrolyte imbalance

Brain fog

Mental fatigue

Debilitating Insomnia

Muscle weakness

Muscle atrophy

Sleep Disruption

Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep

Peripheral neuropathy (tingling and numbness in extremities)

Photosensitivity

Rapid heartbeat/ tachycardia

POTS

Hives

Panic attacks

Anxiety

Hormonal changes

Low libido

Digestive disorders/ gut dysbiosis

Leaky gut/ malnourishment

Autoimmune

Chemical sensitivity

Hpa axis dysregulation

Dysautonomia

Guillan barre mimicking symptoms

Sleep apnea

Severe back pain

Adrenal fatigue

Patellar tendonitis

Achilles tendonitis

Memory loss

Executive dysfunction

Forgetful

Learning problems

Depression

Derealization

Depersonalization

High blood pressure

Low blood pressure

Aluminum toxicity/iron dysregulation

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Cognitive impairment

Blood sugar issues / pancreatitis

Anhedonia

Low blood volume

Vision problems

Wrinkles

New face bumps





Symptoms as of october 2023:





Dysautonomia

Hpa axis dysregulation

Chronic Fatigue syndrome

Debiliating Insomnia

No libido /hormone issues

Nerve numbness

Memory problems

Dementia like brain symptoms

Depersonalization





Thanks for reading and your help. Please share with everyone you know.















