Hello everyone! Just so you know, I love you all and appreciate anything donated! This page is to receive donations for my wife and I, to help us start a Faith based non-profit for Veterans and First responders in the Pittsburgh area. Our Idea is to help Veterans naturally through Faith in Christ, nutrition, and fitness, mental health counseling. Saving souls is the ultimate goal and we know thats the main key for the healing of any physical or mental illness. Once you have a relationship with the lord, everything else falls into place! We are passionate about helping veterans and first responders and Pennsylvania has the 4th highest veteran population in the country, so many are in need. I personally know the challenges of the world and can relate to veterans and first responders, when I was feeling hopeless, anxious, and depressed while being in constant physical pain. I want to share my experience and knowledge of how to be resileint and overcome. This money would be used to begin our journey of helping those in need.











