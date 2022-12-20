Kingdom minded community living.

Isolation is not what God intended for his children, people long for honest connection. My dream is to build a tiny community. Helping families and individuals, especially single parents who need a helping hand. Working together to build a place called Home that they can afford. Alongside like-minded people. Helping each other in every aspect of life. The thing I love about tiny house culture is it gets back to communal life that used to be commonplace.

Eating together, Working together, farming the land. Caring for livestock. Raising children { it takes a village}

Today, a lot of our work is individualized and, thus, our lives are too. Tiny house communities are a way to get back to that down-to-earth, harmonious way of living. They put you in close proximity to your neighbors, allow you to depend on each other for resources, involve outdoor activities, and create spaces to bond. I'm not providing a handout but a hand-up. Everyone will have to commit to doing their part. Using God-given talents and gifts to give back to the community.

Giving to others is what I really enjoy doing. God intended for us to love and encourage others.

So HELP me to HELP others to build a life together.

I'm working out all the details and this is my 2nd step. My 1st step is being obedient to what God is asking me to do. Trusting him completely as I watch him move. I am looking for land with a pond. In Southington, ohio or close proximity. Looking for like minded people wanting to be apart physically, Spiritually or Financially.

Thank you and God Bless you for your gift of Love.











