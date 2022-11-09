Save Kids from Transgender Harms

JOE IS GOING TO LOSE CUSTODY OF HIS 13-YEAR-OLD SON FOR REFUSING TO CHEMICALLY CASTRATE HIM, SO HE WILL APPEAR LIKE A WOMAN. HE NEEDS OUR HELP. Joe's wife is suing for full custody to prevent their son from growing up with natural puberty. Joe needs help with his legal fees to prevent the irreversible harm to his son! Because Joe is a public servant in a blue state, he risks losing his job just for fighting for his son.

Joe's son's gender dysphoria is likely to resolve if he goes through normal puberty and reaches adulthood. Most children and adolescents, if not affirmed in their belief that they were born wrong, will grow up to accept their sex.

Please give what you can to help save a child from irreversible harms