Blessing The Day Family

 USD $1,550

Campaign created by Prezyious Day

Campaign funds will be received by Prezyious Day

Here to help raise money for the Day family to help lessen the load of a mother of 3 two beautiful twins and very smart 6 year old. Sharing love and prayer and letting the world know it's still amazing people out there. Thank you for your support and be blessed. 

Recent Donations
Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
2 years ago

Hi Prezyious, hope you and the kids are safe and warm!! May God bless you all this Christmas. Thanks for letting us help you. ❤️Angela

Claire Bocek
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Claire’s group
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

To help with your November rent

Updates

Update #1

February 1st, 2024

Hello , I am A mother of 3 in need of help paying our rent this month. I have reached out to resources in my city and no one has funds. Trying to raise 1,200 to go towards February rent. I know things are hard for everyone around this time but anyone able or willing to help we would be so greatful

 Thank you and God Bless 🙏🏽

