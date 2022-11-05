Blessing The Day Family

Raised:
USD $1,550
Here to help raise money for the Day family to help lessen the load of a mother of 3 two beautiful twins and very smart 6 year old. Sharing love and prayer and letting the world know it's still amazing people out there. Thank you for your support and be blessed.
Hi Prezyious, hope you and the kids are safe and warm!! May God bless you all this Christmas. Thanks for letting us help you. ❤️Angela
To help with your November rent
February 1st, 2024
Hello , I am A mother of 3 in need of help paying our rent this month. I have reached out to resources in my city and no one has funds. Trying to raise 1,200 to go towards February rent. I know things are hard for everyone around this time but anyone able or willing to help we would be so greatful
Thank you and God Bless 🙏🏽
