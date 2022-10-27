Campaign Image

Goodwill donations

We are Forged in Fire Outreach.

Consider donating to help us cover expenses and bring the Word to those that need it.

Help spread healing and deliverance to your brothers and sisters.

Recent Donations
Lottie
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Trump Campaign

Diane Moschek
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

For Trump's campaign

Marion
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

For Trump campaign

Damasco FloresJr
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Donation 4 "Trump Campaign"

Anonymous Giver
$ 86.00 USD
9 months ago

Planting a seed!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Please use this donation as needed, all for thanksgiving, the ministry or whatever God chooses to use it for. Blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
1 year ago

1 Cor. 13 :13

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
1 year ago

1 Cor. 13 :13

GrammaJune
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Please use this amount as you see fit. I will leave the decision up to you,wherever the need is or split it. Thank you for being a faithful servant of our Abba Father. Praying healing hands of Yeshua touch both of you and protect you from all the wiles of satan.

June Lamarre
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

To Diane Moschek and family In loving memory of Mike Moschek

Amie Gardner
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

For Diane Moschek and family in memory of Mike Moschek

Teddy O'Dell
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Purple Mountain Ministries
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

GOD BLESS your ministry! Much 💜 Tim & Trichel

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
1 year ago

1 Cor. 13 :13

