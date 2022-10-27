Goodwill donations

Raised:
USD $1,852
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Robinson
We are Forged in Fire Outreach.
Consider donating to help us cover expenses and bring the Word to those that need it.
Help spread healing and deliverance to your brothers and sisters.
Trump Campaign
For Trump's campaign
For Trump campaign
Donation 4 "Trump Campaign"
Planting a seed!!!
God Bless
Please use this donation as needed, all for thanksgiving, the ministry or whatever God chooses to use it for. Blessings
1 Cor. 13 :13
1 Cor. 13 :13
Please use this amount as you see fit. I will leave the decision up to you,wherever the need is or split it. Thank you for being a faithful servant of our Abba Father. Praying healing hands of Yeshua touch both of you and protect you from all the wiles of satan.
To Diane Moschek and family In loving memory of Mike Moschek
For Diane Moschek and family in memory of Mike Moschek
GOD BLESS your ministry! Much 💜 Tim & Trichel
1 Cor. 13 :13
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.