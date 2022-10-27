Hope Is A Person

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $23,935
Campaign funds will be received by Charles Edwards
Please give to help support our Ezra Condray's ongoing treatments and therapies for his brain injury.
Ezra is now 18 months old and has made some great progress since Madison and Braden moved to Austin, Texas, to work with the doctors who specialize in the treatments that Ezra needs.
Still, the expenses for the treatments and therapies are significant and very costly.
Thank you for your contribution and generosity.
Sterling Edwards
(One of Ezra’s Grandfathers)
We stand in faith for Ezra’s restoration. God is so faithful! Ezra is a bright light and has touched so many hearts ❤️! God bless Ezra and your entire family! I know know God so dearly loves him and he brings people into God’s light !!!!! ❤️
PRAY WITHOUT CEASING & BELIEVE FOR MIRACLES !!!!
Blessings, I pray you & yours are doing well & following Jesus every day & I pray healing for Ezra!
