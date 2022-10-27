Campaign Image

Hope Is A Person

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $23,935

Campaign created by Sterling Edwards

Campaign funds will be received by Charles Edwards

Please give to help support our Ezra Condray's ongoing treatments and therapies for his brain injury.

Ezra is now 18 months old and has made some great progress since Madison and Braden moved to Austin, Texas, to work with the doctors who specialize in the treatments that Ezra needs.

Still, the expenses for the treatments and therapies are significant and very costly.

Thank you for your contribution and generosity.

Sterling Edwards

(One of Ezra’s Grandfathers)

Recent Donations
Trish
$ 24.00 USD
11 days ago

We stand in faith for Ezra’s restoration. God is so faithful! Ezra is a bright light and has touched so many hearts ❤️! God bless Ezra and your entire family! I know know God so dearly loves him and he brings people into God’s light !!!!! ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 195.00 USD
1 month ago

PRAY WITHOUT CEASING & BELIEVE FOR MIRACLES !!!!

Trish
$ 24.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Trish
$ 24.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Trish
$ 24.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Trish
$ 24.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Trish
$ 24.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
5 months ago

Blessings, I pray you & yours are doing well & following Jesus every day & I pray healing for Ezra!

