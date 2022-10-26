prevent homelessness for my family

This is my story I am a single mother who has been struggling to make ends meet. I know that there are many people who are in the situation since covid . I've been lost for a while and been trying to function since my mother passed a few years ago not from covid she was my everything she was my rock my pray warrior and is't been hard I have a daughter who is autistic she doesn't know what going on and I don't want her too... I got behind on my rent and have been trying to catch up and it has been really hard I really don't have family support or even those who called themselves my friend I've been to many agencies looking for help with no luck so I prayed and ask God for guidance so here I am ask my neighbors for some help. I just don't want to be homeless for the holidays....