Support badluck jones

Campaign funds will be received by terry hensley
Not much to tell really.
I used to post the news almost all day for 3 years on Twitter.
When we lost the election, I switched over to morale boosting and counter-psychological warfare.
Positive imagery and humor.
I have been at it for 3 years and 5 months.
My timeline is also a positive resource because of the media links.
People can just scroll for hours to improve their mood if needed.
Anyway.
I must go back to GAB to resume posting.
Thank you Jonesy for keeping my Spirit up when I need it most. You are a Treasure in this World.
I appreciate all your posts. I don't have much but want you to know.
Hello Badluck, I have a person that walks his Corso past my house. I would like to get him a Corso tee that you have featured in a post. Please send the link to do so. Thank you.
Thank you for making my days better with your content... God bless.
Thanks!
Thank you for tireless truths and loveable timeline shifts. 🐾💝
Thank you for the laughs, the feels and consistency ☺️
Thank you for the smiles, tender thoughts, and belly laughs.
Love your work!
Hang in there😁🙏💗🌻 Thanks for the content.
Thank you!
Love your posts. Keep up the uplifting messaging!
To my favorite morale boosting infowar general, Merry Christmas!
Thank you for bringing us joy on Gab ❤️
Thank you for the merriment!
Keep up your good work and keep changing lives for the good. Your work is important.
I love your content and all the work you must put into it. Thanks.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.