Supporting the Rolison Family

Raised:

 USD $1,445

Campaign created by Benjamin Bauer

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Rolison

Richard and Mary Rolison’s house burned down and they lost everything in the fire, including both of their cats. Any financial support that you can give towards them and their children is greatly appreciated. 
Recent Donations
PK Hughes
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Lacey Elliott
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Hugs and prayers to your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for your family!

Drew & Jennifer Wakefield
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

So very sorry for your loss! Praying for you all.

Jeanette Wilson
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Amber Morgan
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Lindsey Long
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

We love you, Isabella! We are so sorry. Praying for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Prays for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Roxanne Bliss
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Prayers for your family 🙏

Andi Shoffit
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

I’m so sorry for the loss of your home. I hope this helps even just a tiny bit.

Legg Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

We are praying for you all and will love to help in anyway possible

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for your family.

