Supporting the Rolison Family

Raised:
USD $1,445
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Rolison
Praying for your family!
NULL
NULL
NULL
Hugs and prayers to your family!
NULL
Praying for your family!
NULL
So very sorry for your loss! Praying for you all.
NULL
NULL
We love you, Isabella! We are so sorry. Praying for your family!
Prays for your family.
Prayers for your family 🙏
I’m so sorry for the loss of your home. I hope this helps even just a tiny bit.
We are praying for you all and will love to help in anyway possible
Praying for your family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.