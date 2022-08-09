Bring Carter Home

Carter has been in Virginia with us this summer (as usual), he has been asking Casey to reopen the family court case we have with his mother so he can ask the judge to allow him to move here and be with his family! There are many very disturbing things he's shared that are going on in his mother's home that we cannot share right now with court on the horizon. We did find a really incredible attorney that we need to put a retainer on so that we can file before school begins. We did not have time to prepare for this retainer fee AND have Carter in therapy this summer for those traumas! Any little bit helps so we can finally bring our sweet boy home!