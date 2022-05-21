Help me spread the gospel in Alaska

My name is Tyler Jackson and I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve on the Lifelines Expedition Team through Cru ministries in Alaska this summer! This is an amazing opportunity to share the Gospel of Christ with Native American teens and adults in villages and small towns near Lake Clark, Alaska. I will travel, with 9 other college students, to Alaska on June 6th and will be on mission there for 3 weeks. The cost for my mission trip is $2750. While I would greatly appreciate your financial support, I would also ask, more importantly, that you commit to praying for me and for our entire team as we travel (by plane, boat and on foot) deep into the wilderness in order to accomplish our mission. Cru Ministries shares, “courage and physical fitness are a must,” and your prayers and support will provide encouragement as we successfully fulfill Christ’s command to go and share the Good News! Thanks in advance for your support! May God bless and keep us all … HE alone is able!!

In Him,

Tyler