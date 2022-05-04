Heartbroken aspiring musician

March 2022 has been devastating here in Australia. Nsw and qld were devestated by an extreme weather event that has destroyed not only countless peoples homes, it has scared people mentally as well. Queensland were hit hardest with entire shires receiving 1 months rain in just a couple of hours flooding homes, schools, shopping centers and everything in between. I live in nsw and we too received over 230mm of rain in what seemed a couple of hours resulting in many homes being flooded with water reaching some homes ceilings. I am a single father with a 5 year old daughter that is in kindergarten and i enjoyed playing the guitar for her, she would sing along, and dance being a happy little girl which made me want to keep playing and learning more guitar. As a result of the floods my guitars and associated equipment was lost some of which took me years to save up for. Being on a pension i dont see myself being able to replace my loss as my daughters education and well being must be my priority and even though i know countless others have suffered far greater losses than i, i just wanted to share my experience and get my misfortune off my chest. My house is the one on the right in my header photo.