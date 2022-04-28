None will Go Hungry

My journey began 34 yrs. ago when I to was less fortunate. On drugs ,alcohol and homeless that when I hit rock bottom. Have no one to call to but Jesus after finding AAA . Still was empty and need directions on how to get up So I cried to Jesus he pointed me to a church. Where I found salvation not 12 steps but 1 step to Jesus. After serving in the church for 3 years my pastor ordain me to outreach ministry as a Evanglist. So I grew hungry and more thristy for the word of God. Even got Married and had 2 beautiful little girls. Now, that I had a mark on me to forefill the calling on my life we started a Ministry for the working of Kingdom agenda. Not just the approval of man but a burning desire for souls. We won many into the kingdom from off the streets, bars,life style etc So here I am 34 yrs. later at the age of 66 years old thinking that it was time to retire when the Lord spoke I am not finished with you yet. So I started a home for hurting women and children. Then he said start the church again ann bring my children from all walks of life. So I feed the homeless, clothe the naked and offer salvation to those that want it. Seeking a Helping Hand to bless God's people and give them basic trying before leaving earth. To get there lives back together again in helping look for jobs, school, skills and life changing in classes. Can you Help a Dying World I can and will.