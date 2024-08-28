Campaign Image

Ground floor bathroom for Charlie Brown

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,146

Campaign created by Toni Schiedel

Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Brown

Charlie had a stroke Friday the 23rd of August.  He is not able to feel or use his left arm or leg.  We need to get a ground floor ADA approved bathroom built for him ASAP.  If you would like to donate to help us raise money to make that happen it would be so appreciated.  It will be difficult to bring him home without it.  We thank God for your prayers and any donation you feel led to give.  Every penny will help.  Please consider giving! 

Recent Donations
Eva
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Mike and Paula
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you C the B!!

Howard Staci
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep the faith. One day at a time and any mountain can be overcome.

David Pratt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Bryan and Niki Stuck
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers and warm thoughts from Texas!

Brianna Esparza
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Kevin Crowley
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Doreen Wilcox
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you two!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Our prayers and love are with you. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”

The Wagner Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending prayers for a complete recovery.

Mikey and Kristi Hatzenbu
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Mike and Paula
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Bill and Betsy Rhoda
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We pray for Charlie's complete recovery.

Lynn and Jan
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying God brings this to fruition for Cyndi and Charlie.

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 USD
4 months ago

I hope the campaign raises enough to install this for him. I know how much it can mean to be home and I hope his health is continually improving so that he can go home once this bathroom is built 3

Ron and Barb
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Teresa and Jeff Levandosk
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Many prayers, stay strong and keep the faith.

Greg and Cindy Haradine
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

