Ground floor bathroom for Charlie Brown

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,146
Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Brown
Charlie had a stroke Friday the 23rd of August. He is not able to feel or use his left arm or leg. We need to get a ground floor ADA approved bathroom built for him ASAP. If you would like to donate to help us raise money to make that happen it would be so appreciated. It will be difficult to bring him home without it. We thank God for your prayers and any donation you feel led to give. Every penny will help. Please consider giving!
Love you C the B!!
Keep the faith. One day at a time and any mountain can be overcome.
Sending prayers and warm thoughts from Texas!
Love you two!
Our prayers and love are with you. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Sending prayers for a complete recovery.
We pray for Charlie's complete recovery.
Praying God brings this to fruition for Cyndi and Charlie.
I hope the campaign raises enough to install this for him. I know how much it can mean to be home and I hope his health is continually improving so that he can go home once this bathroom is built 3
Many prayers, stay strong and keep the faith.
