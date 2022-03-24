Lawyer Expenses to fight Provincial Government

January 12 /2021 I opened my business, Bladez 2 Fadez Barbershop in defiance against the provincial Government of Alberta during their unreasonable mandated lock downs. I received 2 tickets the first day , and on the second day i re branded my business as a dog groomer for people, since we were all pets of the government. I was met with both hostility and support from the public. This last year has had many challenges, some days i didn't think i would make it mentally or physically through. Here i am , i'm not done fighting yet !!! I now face a trial on June 2 / 2022 to defend my position , my name and my business.

The Alberta provincial Government has dug up some non sense from my past (2019 ) to criminally charge me with 2 months before a trial. They are trying to smear my name and my character. I'm now faced with retaining a criminal lawyer for a trial on these ridiculous new accusations.

I hate being in this position of reaching out and asking for help, however when injustice is at play, i'ts my duty to push back.

Unfortunately the fight and freedom comes with a cost. one that i cannot afford on my own without bankrupting my business by doing so. Any donations will greatly help towards the cost of this political court battle with the government.

In closing , i hope most have woken up to what's at play here and what's at risk if we all don't push back. I appreciate every one that has stood in unity with my stance and my fight over this last year.

much love ,

Natalie Klein



