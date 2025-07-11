Help Me Get New Glasses

Campaign Image

     I really need new glasses and I can't afford them! I have been myopic since the 6th grade and my prescription gets better or worse depending on my gestational situation but it's pretty high. Now I wear bifocals, which are a bit more expensive. I also do not have any medical insurance whatsoever. I could wait until I get some income tax money at the beginning of the year but I might need to use that for repair or replacement of my van which is 22 years old! I appreciate any help at all towards getting my eye exam and new glasses. Thank you so much to all my generous friends. 

Barbie
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Love you cuz 😘

Jose Cantu
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

Keep me and my families intentions in your prayers please

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Graciela
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Jose Villasenor
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

🙏

Adrian Guillory
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Joshua Speer
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

