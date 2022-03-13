Praying for a miracle

Blessing to all..

Im starting this campaign because our family has found itself in an extreme finacial crisis.My father is disabled and lossing his sight rapidly from diabetes , he is a end stage renal patient and is on home hemodialysis and was told he could be placed on a donors list for a kidney and pancreas...however it's a lengthy process and there are requirements , one of those being a seperate account for medical cost. His medical plan would not cover cost for certain medications that would needed if he does become a candidate as well as travel expenses . Without this he would not be eligible for a kidney and pancreas.

My mom has'nt been employed for a long time and would not be able to work because she is and will be taking care of my father.Because of our income a bank loan is no longer an option as my father has had to refiance his current loan several times and is still trying to keep up with it(He is currently on social security disability).My mother and father have had to use credit cards to pay bills and that is no longer an option as well.

Please see it in you hearts to help us with a donation to try to restore some finacial relief..thank you and God bless



