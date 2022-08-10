Jackson's Type 1 Diabetes Journey

Raised:
USD $1,850
We are the Neal's. We have 3 daughters, then we have Jackson, our only son.
On August 10, 2018, our lives changed forever when we were told that our son (9) had type 1 diabetes. Most people think, well, you ate too much sugar, you don't exercise enough, you eat too much, and so on.
Type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction (the body attacks itself by mistake) that stops your body from making insulin. About 5% of the people who have diabetes have type 1. If you have type 1 diabetes, you’ll need to take insulin every day to survive. We were devestated.
He spent 3 days in the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and we learned how to count carbs, weigh food, and inject insulin in his body. This was going to be his "new life." Anytime he wants to eat any food with carbs, he needs insulin. Anytime his sugar is too high, he needs insulin. Then there is the other side, going to low. Which almost scares me more.
Before leaving the hospital, after 3 days of being told, without insulin, he will die, they said, okay, your prescriptions are $1,400(ish) but great news, I had a one time coupon, so it is only $950(ish). I don't know about you, but I do not know many people who have $1,000 sitting in their bank account. With it, my son lives, without it, he dies. Not being dramatic, it is true. I lost it. This is what we are looking at, for the rest of his life? How are we going to be able to afford it? How is HE going to be able to have a family one day? These are questions I still don't have the answers to.
The good news: He is doing AMAZING! Every doctor that meets him, every nurse that talks to him, absolutely loves him. He has the BEST attitude towards this. He tells us all the time, "I don't think my life has changed much." I want him to keep thinking that. I don't want him knowing that we have cancelled family trips. I don't want him thinking about Dad working two jobs now trying to cover prescriptions. I don't want him to think about all the little bruises over his arms/legs/stomach from the shots.
We currently have medical bills from the past 3 years. We make a payment every month, but we are always adding more debt onto it.
Jackson needs his monthly supplies. He needs his insulin(s), yes plural, one long-term insulin and one short-term insulin, Dexcom Sensors, Dexcom Transmitter, Dexcom adhesive patches, Gauze pads, lancets, glucose meter, lancing device, glucose testing strips, alcohol wipes, Syringes, insulin pens to hold insulin cartridges, insulin pen needles, Glucagon shots, sparps containers, fast acting sugars, nausea medication, the list goes on and on.
Through some very generous people, we were able to get Jackson an insulin pump. It has changed his life for the better. I am convinced it has SAVED his life more than once. However, that also brings more supplies and more cost. It is definitely worth it though!
Like I said, my husband is working two jobs, I am trying to work a bit from home, so we can make this work, but, let's be honest, it is a lot. But you are willing to do whatever is needed to keep your child alive.
I am sure many of you reading this have high deductible insurance. Our deductible in 2020 was $3,000. $3,000 before the insurance would start paying for the items Jackson needs. Then in 2021 it went up to $4,000. This year, $5,000. We have tried to get other insurance through the government, to see if it was any better, but because my husband is offered insurance at the company he works for, we don't qualify.
This is something I never thought we would have to deal with. I would like to say, "It is no big deal." But with past medical bills and insulin prices being what they are, it is hard to catch up and get him everything he needs. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for any help you can give! Jenny #TeamJackson
"Todd, you will never know how much you have helped Jackson. Our family has been blessed by you so many times. God bless you!" By Jenny Neal
"Thanks Todd! It is so hard to see your child struggling. We appreciate you more than you will ever know! ♥️" By Jenny Neal
"Todd, it is so good to hear from you! I hope things are going well for you and that you are healthy. Jackson says HELLO and thank you so much!" By Jenny Neal
Todd, thank you so much. It is rough to be 13, but especially rough to be 13 and have type 1. We appreciate you and appreciate all of your prayers.
February 7th, 2025
We have been working really hard to pay down Jackson’s medical bills while getting everything he needs on a daily basis. We were down to about $4,000. That was huge progress from our three jobs. (Dad 2, Mom 1)
On January 2nd, Jackson started vomiting and we took him to the ER. He was diagnosed with influenza A and they started running tests since he was type 1. He was in diabetic ketoacidosis. (DKA).
The amazing news is he bounced back FAST. Prayers were answered. We could have lost him that night. We would do anything for him and I don’t know what I would have done without him.
The bad news, so far the medical bills are over $6,000. We now have more than $10,000 in medical debt. If you see this, pray. Jackson’s life does not have a price. We are grateful for God and for the miracles that day.
If you have an extra $1, or $5. Everything will be going to pay these bills and for what Jackson needs. Thank you.
August 11th, 2024
Type 1 sucks, BUT, Jackson is doing a great job!!! 6 years and counting!!!
June 14th, 2024
Jacksons insulin pump is out of warranty. In order to upgrade to the Dexcom G7, we need a new pump. It is crazy to think he has had his pump for almost 5 years. I am convinced it has saved his life more than a couple times. Anything adds up. Thank you for your continued prayers for Jackson.
May 18th, 2024
March 25th, 2024
Teen years are tough…teen years with type 1 are VERY tough. Jackson has been struggling lately. We have him a great doctor and on medication but I believe in the power of prayer. If you do, please pray for Jackson. ♥️♥️♥️
January 25th, 2024
Can you believe Jackson is 15 years old! He has been diagnosed over 5 years now. His Dad is still working mutiple jobs trying to keep up with the prescriptions and medical bills. Our current medical balance is over $7,000. Anything is appreciated, especially prayers.
September 7th, 2023
On August 10, 2023, Jackson hit 5 years since being diagnosed with type 1. He is truly my hero. Everyday he has to fight to keep his sugar in range. Somedays we lose, but we keep fighting. We appreciate all the prayers on Jacksons behalf. Anything donated will go towards Jacksons co-pays, Medical Bills, and supplies. Thank you!
August 10th, 2022
4 years ago today, Jacksons life changed forever when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Some days are hard, but he is one of the BRAVEST kids I know. We are all so proud of you. Happy 4th Diaversary! We love you! #TeamJackson #T1D
July 5th, 2022
Jackson is my hero. Some days are so hard now that he is a teen. They had warned us when he was diagnosed that the teen years are CRAZY and they were right. His sugars seem to go straight up and straight down. Through it all, he keeps such a positive attitude, but he has talked about being a little depressed. This breaks my heart. I just wish I could take it away. I can't imagine him having to deal with it his whole life. Any prayers would be greatly appreciated.
April 20th, 2022
I know everyone is struggling, so please do not share if you can not afford to.
The past couple months have been rough. We were informed that our rent is going up over $300 a month. I know many of you are in the same boat.
Our family only has 1 vehicle, a 2009 Honda Civic. It needed some work. It ended up being almost $1,500.
We still have our medical bills of many thousand and our deductible of $5,000.
Any help would be appreciated. If you can't help, please pray for our family. I know prayer works and we appreciate every prayer.
