Jackson's Type 1 Diabetes Journey

We are the Neal's. We have 3 daughters, then we have Jackson, our only son.



On August 10, 2018, our lives changed forever when we were told that our son (9) had type 1 diabetes. Most people think, well, you ate too much sugar, you don't exercise enough, you eat too much, and so on.



Type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction (the body attacks itself by mistake) that stops your body from making insulin. About 5% of the people who have diabetes have type 1. If you have type 1 diabetes, you’ll need to take insulin every day to survive. We were devestated.



He spent 3 days in the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and we learned how to count carbs, weigh food, and inject insulin in his body. This was going to be his "new life." Anytime he wants to eat any food with carbs, he needs insulin. Anytime his sugar is too high, he needs insulin. Then there is the other side, going to low. Which almost scares me more.



Before leaving the hospital, after 3 days of being told, without insulin, he will die, they said, okay, your prescriptions are $1,400(ish) but great news, I had a one time coupon, so it is only $950(ish). I don't know about you, but I do not know many people who have $1,000 sitting in their bank account. With it, my son lives, without it, he dies. Not being dramatic, it is true. I lost it. This is what we are looking at, for the rest of his life? How are we going to be able to afford it? How is HE going to be able to have a family one day? These are questions I still don't have the answers to.



The good news: He is doing AMAZING! Every doctor that meets him, every nurse that talks to him, absolutely loves him. He has the BEST attitude towards this. He tells us all the time, "I don't think my life has changed much." I want him to keep thinking that. I don't want him knowing that we have cancelled family trips. I don't want him thinking about Dad working two jobs now trying to cover prescriptions. I don't want him to think about all the little bruises over his arms/legs/stomach from the shots.



We currently have medical bills from the past 3 years. We make a payment every month, but we are always adding more debt onto it.



Jackson needs his monthly supplies. He needs his insulin(s), yes plural, one long-term insulin and one short-term insulin, Dexcom Sensors, Dexcom Transmitter, Dexcom adhesive patches, Gauze pads, lancets, glucose meter, lancing device, glucose testing strips, alcohol wipes, Syringes, insulin pens to hold insulin cartridges, insulin pen needles, Glucagon shots, sparps containers, fast acting sugars, nausea medication, the list goes on and on.



Through some very generous people, we were able to get Jackson an insulin pump. It has changed his life for the better. I am convinced it has SAVED his life more than once. However, that also brings more supplies and more cost. It is definitely worth it though!



Like I said, my husband is working two jobs, I am trying to work a bit from home, so we can make this work, but, let's be honest, it is a lot. But you are willing to do whatever is needed to keep your child alive.

I am sure many of you reading this have high deductible insurance. Our deductible in 2020 was $3,000. $3,000 before the insurance would start paying for the items Jackson needs. Then in 2021 it went up to $4,000. This year, $5,000. We have tried to get other insurance through the government, to see if it was any better, but because my husband is offered insurance at the company he works for, we don't qualify.



This is something I never thought we would have to deal with. I would like to say, "It is no big deal." But with past medical bills and insulin prices being what they are, it is hard to catch up and get him everything he needs. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for any help you can give! Jenny #TeamJackson

