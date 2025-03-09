Help with Christian case for child

Raised:
GBP £120
Campaign funds will be received by I. Sebastian Simon
This Campaign is for Simon who has shared custody of his son after his wife was given a caution by police for physical violence against him, even ripping his bible.
His wife is now living with her boyfriend and she has started a legal case for full custody of their child, accusing Simon of being a radical Christian and raising his son according to strict bible principles.
The court hearing is on 8th April 2025. Please pray and support as the Lord leads you.
May the Lord's will be done in Jesus name, Amen 🙏
God bless you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.