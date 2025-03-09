Campaign Image

Help with Christian case for child

Raised:

 GBP £120

Campaign created by Ahava Jerusalem

Campaign funds will be received by I. Sebastian Simon

This Campaign is for Simon who has shared custody of his son after his wife was given a caution by police for physical violence against him, even ripping his bible.

His wife is now living with her boyfriend and she has started a legal case for full custody of their child, accusing Simon of being a radical Christian and raising his son according to strict bible principles.

The court hearing is on 8th April 2025. Please pray and support as the Lord leads you.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
£ 60.00 GBP
1 hour ago

May the Lord's will be done in Jesus name, Amen 🙏

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 20.00 GBP
29 days ago

God bless you!

Lok Yin FAN
£ 20.00 GBP
29 days ago

