Help Us Rebuild Our Lives

From the Brink: A Plea for Home, Dignity, and a Brighter Tomorrow

I'm standing before you today, not as a statistic, but as a voice from the heart of a crisis. My name is Richard Gaston, and alongside my wife, Elizabeth "Renee" Gaston, we're facing the harsh reality of homelessness right here in Lakewood, Washington. At 67, with mobility challenges, and my wife, 57, battling neuropathy, the streets pose an immediate and terrifying threat.

This isn't just our story; it's a reflection of a system that's failing far too many. We see families forced to make unimaginable choices, churches and outreach programs overwhelmed, and even our veterans, who sacrificed so much, struggling to find basic shelter. The promise of support for those in need feels like a distant memory, replaced by neglect and indifference.

Why We Need Your Help Now

We're not asking for pity; we're asking for a chance to rebuild. We believe in the power of community, in the fundamental human right to a safe home. Your contribution can provide:

Immediate Shelter: Help us secure a roof over our heads, offering protection from the dangers of the streets and allowing us to focus on long-term solutions.

Medical Support: Access to necessary care for our health challenges, which are exacerbated by our current situation.

A Path Forward: With stability, we can actively seek resources and opportunities to regain our independence and contribute to our community once again.

Be the Catalyst for Change

The words of Matthew 25:35-36 remind us, "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me..." Your compassion is the spark that can ignite a new beginning.

Every dollar, whether it's $1 or $5, is a lifeline. It's a tangible expression of hope that says, "You are not forgotten. You are not invisible." Your generosity can transform lives and help us build a future where no one is left behind.

Join us in this vital cause. Please lend your strength and make a meaningful difference today.

(Full Disclosure: The picture is from our wedding day, well over 20 years ago. It's a reminder of the life and love we shared before circumstances brought us to where we are today.)







