Help Moose

Help Save Moose: A Great Dane’s Road to Recovery

Hi, I’m Angie, a nurse and animal lover. Recently, I was asked by neighbors to check on their Great Dane, Moose, who had a sore on his flank. What I found was heartbreaking: Moose was severely emaciated, with every bone visible, and suffering from a serious wound. As a nurse, I knew he needed urgent care. With their permission, I took him to an emergency vet the next morning after covering a $75 appointment scheduling fee.

At the vet, the situation became even more dire. The veterinarian described Moose’s condition as “the worst abuse case” he’d seen in his career. Moose needed immediate surgery for his flank wound, IV fluids, antibiotics, and treatment for anemia. The vet, along our local shelter, Saving Grace, contacted animal control. The police got involved, and the owners were charged with second-degree animal neglect, fined $2,500, and required to surrender ownership of Moose. He’s now under the care of Saving Grace, receiving medical treatment and weight monitoring while the court case proceeds.

I’m committed to giving Moose the loving home he deserves, whether through adoption or fostering once he’s cleared from the legal process. However, the veterinary care, including surgery and labs, has left me with an outstanding $995 bill. I’m reaching out to our community for help to cover these costs and support Moose’s recovery.

Your donation will go directly toward paying off the veterinary expenses and ensuring Moose gets the care he needs to heal and thrive. Any amount helps, and I’ll keep you updated on Moose’s progress, including sharing photos of his journey to health. Together, we can give this gentle giant a second chance at a happy, healthy life. Thank you for your compassion and support!





