The Constitution currently says a president can serve only two terms. But in the past, this was not the case. We need to change this. We need Donald J. Trump to serve a third and maybe a fourth term. WE CAN work together and do this.

With your help, we can show how to change the Constitution back and allow this to happen. We are working on videos and presentation to give to the right people to KEEP AMERICA GREAT FOREVER!





TRUMP 2028