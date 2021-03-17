Campaign Image

TRUMP 2028!!!!!

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Justin Corey

Campaign funds will be received by Mike Goodreau

The Constitution currently says a president can serve only two terms. But in the past, this was not the case. We need to change this. We need Donald J. Trump to serve a third and maybe a fourth term. WE CAN work together and do this. 

With your help, we can show how to change the Constitution back and allow this to happen. We are working on videos and presentation to give to the right people to KEEP AMERICA GREAT FOREVER!


TRUMP 2028

 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 years ago

My heart goes out to all the patriots. I’m praying for you.

