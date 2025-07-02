Help Natalie attend Wheaton College

Hi everyone!

My name is Natalie McCaghren and my educational goal has always been to attend a Christian College after High School. Recently, I was accepted into Wheaton College in Illinois' Music Conservatory and am committed to play on their Softball Team. Additionally, I have received an academic and vocal performance scholarship to attend Wheaton but they do not cover all of my costs. Unfortunately, my family and I are unable to cover the remaining cost of attendance and I have decided to reach out to my community for aid to avoid taking out loans.

During High School I participated in everything I possibly could! I held officer positions in numerous clubs and also participated in several varsity sports. Despite my involvement, I made sure to keep my academics in the forefront and graduated CumLaude. My goal throughout all of my participation has been to glorify God using the gifts He has given me. Due to my involvement in school, I was unable to take on much work and could not begin saving for college as early as I would have liked.

I know that God will provide no matter what and am praying that He leads the right people to this page to help support me in the plan He has for my life. Please help me achieve my dream to attend college. Every donation counts and God will multiply everything according to His word.

Thank you so much for your donations, support, and contributions to my next step in life.