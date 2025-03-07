Patent Fund for New Drug Targeting Spike Protein

Help Fund a Patent for Dealing with Persistent Spike Protein from Long COVID and PVS!





Over 400 million people worldwide suffer from Long COVID and PVS combined, with no targeted treatment available. People are battling numerous symptoms, and worse, including but not limited to experiencing chronic fatigue, brain fog, clots, autoimmune conditions, inflammation, POTS, cardiovascular issues, and other concerns.

Research suggests that persistent spike protein in the body may be a key driver of these conditions.

Unfortunately, no targeted treatment currently exists to deal with the spike protein effectively—but we’re working on one.

I have designed a novel drug to deal with spike protein. This is real. I have a background in coordinating and the custom design of treatments in this space.

With regards to post vaccination syndrome, if there are nucleic acid contaminants present in the same area as the spike protein, this has a high chance of resolving that too.

I have watched the political battles like others, and the people debating this issue, and while this is important, people are not being helped quickly enough. The recent papers that have come out and others are important, and we need to assist people. I became tired, like many others, of watching the finger pointing while nothing was getting done to help people who are suffering, right now.



This is NOT gene therapy, RNA, or DNA modification—this is a therapeutic drug aimed at restoring health.

Why We Need Your Support

The first critical step to bringing this treatment to patients is securing the patent. Without it, we cannot move forward with investors, clinical trials, or regulatory approval.

Recent research, including a Yale study, highlights the severe long-term effects of persistent spike protein like chronic inflammation, autoimmunity, transient and permanent organ injury, myocarditis, strokes, neurological concerns, and clotting disorders.

Another frightening concern raised by some oncologists is the risk of cancer.

Legal Costs Breakdown and Next Steps:

Filing for intellectual property protection is costly. Below are the estimated legal fees from the patent attorney I have been speaking with, who is an expert in his field:

Provisional Patent Application: $12,000–$15,000

Patent Cooperation Treaty (International Filing): approximately $3,000

National Phase Filings: $1,000 per country + $5,000–$10,000 for translations

Direct Paris Convention Filings: approximately $1,000

Per-Country Prosecution Costs: $10,000–$15,000 per country

Total estimated patent expenses: $50,000–$100,000+ just to secure initial rights.

However, securing the patent is only Phase 1 of bringing this treatment to patients. Below is our roadmap for success:

Drug Development Roadmap and FDA Fast-Track Strategy:

Phase 1 – Secure Patent Protection (Now) – Filing patents to protect the drug’s intellectual property. (Goal: $50K–$100K).

I have been in communication with angel investors and venture capitalists who have stated interest, but not at pre-seed stage. Investors are wanting the patent secured. With this, the proprietary drug concept is designed, workflows for upstream and downstream production, in detail, and more.

Phase 2 – Angel Funding– Raising seed funding to begin preclinical research and lab validation.

Phase 3 – Preclinical Trials– Conducting essential safety and efficacy studies before human trials.



Phase 4 – FDA Clinical Trials -– Advancing through FDA approval for public availability.

Phase 5 – Fast-Track to Approval –Due to the nature of the drug design and the specific drug class, we expect a faster regulatory process through FDA Fast Track, Orphan Drug Designation, or Breakthrough Therapy Designation, helping patients access treatment sooner.

Phase 6 – Launch

Your support at this early stage will allow us to move forward to angel investors and preclinical trials, making this treatment a reality as quickly as possible.

How You Can Help

Donate—Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to securing this patent and advancing the treatment.

Share—Even if you can't donate, spreading the word helps reach others who can support the mission.

Time is critical—patents must be secured first before moving forward. Thank you for being part of this journey to bring real, science-backed solutions to millions in need.



(public and private NDA approved pitch decks available to phase two and higher angel investors with full outlines)





References

Al-Aly, Z., Davis, H., McCorkell, L. et al. Long COVID science, research and policy. Nat

Med 30, 2148–2164 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-024-03173-6





Atchison, C.J., Davies, B., Cooper, E. et al. Long-term health impacts of COVID-19 among

242,712 adults in England. Nat Commun 14, 6588 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-

41879-2





Bhattacharjee et al. (2025). Immunological and antigenic signatures associated with chronic illnesses after COVID-19

vaccination. medRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.02.18.25322379