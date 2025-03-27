From Coast to Capital - It’s time to stand for Canada

We’re a group of everyday Canadians stepping up to show our support in Nepean, Ottawa. Barbara Bal represents integrity, community, and the values our country was built on. This isn’t just about politics — it’s about national pride, accountability, and giving back to our country.



With your help, we’ll travel to Ottawa to campaign, assist with boots on the ground, and volunteer to serve as scrutineers at polling stations to help ensure the election process is fair and transparent.



But that’s only part of the mission.



We will also be documenting our entire journey — sharing the experience through video, photos, and updates — to spread awareness, inspire fellow Canadians, and shine a light on the importance of ordinary citizens taking action. This kind of visibility will bring many eyes to the process, along with honesty, unity, and civic courage.



Your donations will help cover travel costs for myself and for others who are ready and willing to go — but need support to get there. The more we raise, the more committed Canadians we can bring along.



We believe that the True North must remain strong and free — and that by showing up, standing tall, and sharing the truth, we can help unite this country from coast to coast.



If you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.



Much love Canada

Jess



