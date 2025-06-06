Printer for TaaBasamu

I’m raising $5,000 for Friends of TaaBasamu, a U.S.-based nonprofit supporting children living in the slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Their local partner organization, TaaBasamu, is launching a small t-shirt printing business to help fund their vital programs — including school scholarships, food drives, and clothing distributions in one of Africa’s most underserved communities.

To get started, they need a printer and heat press — a small investment with the potential for long-term, sustainable impact. By creating and selling their own t-shirts, TaaBasamu can generate local income to continue providing education and essentials to children who would otherwise go without.



Your support will directly help break the cycle of poverty through education and empowerment. Every dollar brings us closer to a sustainable future for these kids.

Thank you for being part of this mission.

For I was hungry and you gave Me something to eat; I was thirsty and you gave Me something to drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you took care of Me...Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of Mine, you did for Me. ~Matthew 25:35-36, 40