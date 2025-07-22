PLEASE HELP SAVE BABY FREYA!!!

I hate asking for help, especially because I know money is tight for everyone , but my 3 month old kitten Freya is very sick and I am out of options.

I have had Freya since she was about a week old. Her mama was hit by a car on Easter Sunday, and she and her brother were brought to me. For weeks I put everything I had into keeping them alive. I fed her every 1.5-2 hours, 24 hours a day, with a syringe at first because she was too small for even a neonatal kitten bottle. She showed us from day 1 that is is a fighter, steadily gained weight, and surpassed all the kitten milestones with flying colors. The one odd thing about her is that she is very small- she only weighed 94 grams the day she was brought to me, and today she was only .68 lbs.





As you all know, I have been struggling with deep depression since the loss of our beautiful daughter Chloe in 2022. On Easter Sunday I was having an extremely hard time with everything. Our older boys have moved out, and I was thinking about the fall, when Brantley goes back to school, and how I will be at home alone all the time. I was thinking about how unfair it all was, and deeply questioning my purpose in life. In the midst of my downward spiral I got the call to take in Freya and her brother. It felt like a sign from Chloe, giving me something to focus on, 2 little living souls to nurture and protect and save. It felt like she was telling me to keep going.





I cant lose her. My heart can't take it. And if there's anything I can do to save her, I will, including swallowing my pride and asking, BEGGING, for help to save my girl.

We dont know exactly what's wrong yet. She was fine this morning and then this afternoon she suddenly became very weak and lethargic and we rushed her to Points East. Her body temp was only 92 degrees, when it should have been around 108. They were able to get her temp up with supplemental heating, and she is having small spurts of energy where she will move around and meow for a few minutes, then gets weak and tired again. So far they have ruled out anemia and low blood sugar. The vet wants to check her liver function but because that test takes a good bit of blood she wants to try to get Freya more stable first to hopefully avoid weakening her more and possibly pushing her into anemia. They are running some other tests and keeping her overnight, but it will likely be longer.

The current estimate from the vet, which includes 2 days of hospitalization and all the tests they will need to do, IV fluids, continuous monitoring, etc, is $2238. It will likely increase the longer she stays there, and depending on the treatment plan once they figure out exactly what's causing it.

Donations Can also be made directly to Points East Veterinary Hospital, in Fayetteville, NC, under the name Michelle McCoy, for baby Freya by calling 910 * 864 * 2844

I know money is tight. I know times are hard. But I am asking, begging, and pleading, for any help to save my sweet Freya girl.

If you can't donate, I understand. But please share this as far and wide as you can, because we need all the help we can get right now.