Support the Frett Family

Help the Frett Family Recover After Devastating Hidden Mold Loss

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-hearted Strangers,

I am asking in behalf of my friend Lindsey and her family. I have known Lindsey probably since 2nd or 3rd Grade. Although we haven’t seen each other in probably over 15 years (as we both don’t live near where we grew up) I have kept in touch with her through social media. Praying countless times for her and her family and her for mine. She would never ask for help. She and her husband Dave were high school sweethearts and now have been faithfully married for over 27 years and have four grown boys now with the youngest being 18. Lindsey and her family have been an inspiration to me and have helped me with my own walk with Christ so when I learned what they were facing I was led to do something.

The Frett family—has recently experienced an overwhelming loss. Due to hidden mold growth in their house, they have lost not only their home but nearly everything they’ve worked for. The mold was undetectable at first, but over time, it caused irreparable damage to their property, personal belongings, and even affected their health.

As a family grounded in faith and trusting in God’s provision, they are taking this challenge one step at a time. However, rebuilding after such a loss is no small task. Their home, where they’ve raised their children and built countless memories, is no longer safe for them to live in.

This is where we, their community, come together.

**How You Can Help:**

We are humbly asking for your support through prayers, encouragement, and financial donations. The Frett family is in need of funds to:

1.**Replace essential belongings** including furniture, clothes, and household items that were destroyed.

2. **Cover temporary housing costs** while they work to rebuild and find a new home.

3. **Heal physically** from the effects of mold exposure.

As a family who is grounded in their faith, they believe in the power of prayer, and they trust that God will provide, but right now, they are leaning on the love and generosity of others to help them through this difficult season. We know that the Lord has always been faithful, and with His help and yours, they will come out of this stronger.

**“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”** —Psalm 34:18

Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly to helping the Frett family restore their lives and their home. Even if you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers and encouragement are more than appreciated during this trying time.

Please consider sharing this campaign with others, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with the Frett family.

In Christ’s love,

Celeste DiSciullo