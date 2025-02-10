Blended family seeking custody of beloved 11yo

Please help a blended family keep one of their children on the right track by contributing to our legal fund to fight for our parental rights.

After 10 years of a perfectly functioning verbal 50/50 agreement with my ex-wife, we are watching as our daughter spirals into mental health decay, depression, self-destructive habits, & negative outcomes.

While this gets worse, we are being prevented from not only parenting her the healthy & loving way she needs, but even seeing her on what once was our regular scheduled time. We aren't even allowed to show her love unless it's under her mother's conditions... something that previously was never an issue.

Things have escalated to receiving threats of violence for demanding my parenting time by my ex's live-in boyfriend, witnessed by multiple people, causing our oldest to feel so unsafe as I was threatened that she felt the need to leave the house & notify her teachers of the situation... after which, he screamed at her as well for speaking up on my behalf.

This is the same live-in boyfriend that casually uses sexual preference slurs against my oldest & her friend circle, & her mother not only witnesses this, but makes excuses for his harassment when my oldest attempts to express how uncomfortable these insults make her.

My ex has decided it is more important to "validate (my youngest child's) emotions" than to parent her, and the temptation to manipulate my ex's ego to make up for years of neglect with my oldest in exchange for zero supervision, zero guidance, & unlimited iPad time is too great for my 11yo, so we get denied our rightful time with her.

The last time our daughter stayed overnight with me & our blended family, she expressed to us that not only does she recognize that her mother's relationship is unhealthy & frequently uncomfortable for her to be around, she is also trying to get back into her faith again (which we FULLY support, as her mother's boyfriend mocks her faith often), & even expressed genuine interest in moving in with us & being homeschooled like the rest of the kids in our home... & her mother hasn't allowed us to see her since!

Recent events like the above mentioned & others that won't be mentioned here, in combination with being exposed to multiple unhealthy relationship dynamics, has necessitated the need to press for our legal and previously lauded rights to parent my child. As we've reached this boiling point, my oldest is now bringing even more past harms to our attention and the time to take action is here.

Our oldest has witnessed the same issues we're trying to fight against & is not only preparing to testify to these actions, but has expressed that, but for her being a senior & 3 months away from graduation before going away to college, she would already be living with us, full-time!

We have done everything we can to show my youngest she's fully loved, supported, & cherished in every way during this trying time, including invitations to join family crafting sales at the local market to encourage her creative endeavors, attending her soccer games to cheer her on, reaching out via text & call to remind her she's loved ever so much, & attempting to make her the recipient of a whole family's love & support displayed in a healthy way, but my ex has decided that "making up" for her mistakes with my oldest to feel better as a parent by enabling certain self-destructive behaviors in the name of "validation" is more important to my ex than my daughter having the loving relationship she always had with me & 4 more people who love her, as well.

We are FULLY aware that we are calling on the community in a time of a terrible economy, record inflation, disastrous job losses, & other difficult economic factors, but every dollar you can contribute will go to making sure we are raising another wonderful child & bright & shining star as she always was & still is deep down... as opposed to watching her decay into a shell of herself while we are prevented from rightfully intervening & getting her back on track.

We thank each and every one of you for any monetary help, spreading the word, or even & especially your thoughts & prayers as we do what we can to the best of our ability to pull a child from the grasps of modern society's excesses & mental health disasters.



