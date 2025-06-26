Stop the Roman Creek Road Storage Facility

On May 1, 2025, the Missoula County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a landowner-developer's application to build eight, massive, self-serve storage buildings on the corner of Roman Creek and Frontage Roads in Frenchtown, Montana (a link to the project is included at the bottom of this description). In so doing, the Commissioners disregarded the overwhelming opposition to this development from our community who stressed the dangers it will impose and rubber stamped the application's approval mistakenly claiming they were powerless to stop it. The Commissioners' approval of this out-of-place commercial development in the middle of a residential area is yet another example of the Commissioners' disregard for the needs and aesthetic of our peaceful rural communities like Frenchtown.

We sincerely believe the Commissioners' decision in approving this development was wrong and will impose serious dangers and burdens on the entire community, particularly those living up Roman Creek Road. As the only households with the legal authority to challenge this decision, we have already taken the first step in fighting back against this development and have retained counsel to file a lawsuit challenging the decision in Missoula County District Court (Case No. DV-32-2025-488). However, if this development is allowed to proceed, and as many of you have already recognized, it will adversely impact not only our households but everyone living up Roman Creek Road or frequenting the area. We are therefore humbly requesting your support to help with our legal fees in fighting against this development and maintaining the safety and aesthetic of our community.

Thank you all for your help and consideration.





Link to the project:

https://missoulacountyvoice.com/development-projects/news_feed/frenchtown-storage-buildings-for-lease-or-rent?utm_source=ehq&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=website&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR0cEpo0h5afjMQ1JKH-hqHXy_3OK48xbEggavjpAHvTXFequ8sNUjUovjU_aem_fZ8pQX76Cce2UD7Ku9UmMA