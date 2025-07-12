Advocate for Mental Health in the Legal System

🌟 **We Need Your Help!** 🌟

I have deeply reflected on this situation, and after discussing it with friends and family, I understand that there are moments when we must set aside our pride to take meaningful action for those we love. This is why I am creating a fundraiser for my 19-year-old son, Isaac Ortiz, who was unjustly charged with Capital Murder and facing 25 years to life without parole. It has since changed to “attempted capital murder”.

Your support would be invaluable to us. Isaac deserves a chance at life, accompanied by the appropriate mental health care he needs.



The charges he faces are profoundly unfair. Capital murder is intended for those who have committed murder, while an attempted charge is for individuals who have attempted to take a life. In contrast, Isaac merely shot bullets into the air; while it was an unwise decision, these allegations are not warranted.



Those who know Isaac understand his kind heart and the significant struggles he faces. They know how hard we have fought for him to receive proper medical care. Just days before this incident, Isaac was released from a mental health facility without my consent and without his essential medication. The system has let him down.



Now, it's up to his friends, family, and compassionate strangers to show him the support and love he so desperately needs.



Many inmates with mental health issues are released back into society without proper treatment, which only puts them—and all of us—at greater risk. We know that if they receive the care they need, we can save taxpayer dollars and help these individuals lead successful, fulfilling lives. They deserve a voice, and they belong in supervised mental health facilities, not in prisons without medical treatment.



Also, I want to share the incredible gospel music of Lovegodfirst aka Isaac Ortiz (my son) which resonates with love and hope during these challenging times. ironic in my opinion. Let's keep his music alive on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify! 🎶

Listen here:

[Apple Music](https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lovegodfirst/1815321676)





[Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/artist/6uDFIzFXS0yeGelnDBbJUK?si=Dc7Tg9qDSEeziEsyAAsbHQ)





Long live Lovegodfirst! Aka Isaac Ortiz





Thank you for your support and for helping to spread the word!