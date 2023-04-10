Campaign Image

Freedom Ministry Outreach Program

Goal:

 USD $100

Raised:

 USD $550

Campaign created by Freedom Minister

Campaign funds will be received by Elias Humiston

Freedom Ministry Outreach Program

We are a new non-profit Ministry operating as a 508(c)(1)(a). This Faith-Based Organization will spread the knowledge and Tools of Freedom (C)

TFM is not subject being 'registered' as a non profit under NC Exemptions SS131F-3.(1), (3).

We are organizing instruction on a weekly basis in order to teach others the various practical skills that are necessary for today's world as well as a traveling outreach program to spread this attitude and practical skill-set of freedom.

For example;

  • Aiding patriotic communities in establishing homeschooling cooperative networks.
  • Teaching basic life skills such as vegetable gardening, preserving, canning and otherwise storing foods.
  • Teaching hunting, proper butchering methods, and foraging.
  • Aiding communities in establishing healthy NON-MRNA/GMO food networks.
  • Aiding communities in establishing neighborhood watches and self-protective groups.
  • Aiding communities in establishing networks of finance and trade that are not dependent on banks or electronic networks.
  • Aiding communities in establishing networks of known physicians that are in alignment with our beliefs.
  • Providing a resource website to consolidate our resources for Members to use.
  • Etc.

Please help us to support American Citizens, our Constitution, and our Nation at large by making a donation today.

Thank you, and bless you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Heard of your need from Karl in our New Hanover County Telegram channel. Note: I don't use my real name in that channel.

Tom Lundquist
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

💪😍🇺🇲

Madmbutterflies
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Giving should be anonymous...just saying...the right hand should not know what left hand is doing...

William Bonney
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Updates

Update #2

April 17th, 2023

$350 so far and so grateful to our donors.
Update #1

April 10th, 2023

The very first day and we have very generous donations totaling $300! Thank you! We are especially grateful for these knowing that today's world is so uncertain and difficult.Sincerely,The Freedom Minister

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo