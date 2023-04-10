Freedom Ministry Outreach Program

We are a new non-profit Ministry operating as a 508(c)(1)(a). This Faith-Based Organization will spread the knowledge and Tools of Freedom (C)

TFM is not subject being 'registered' as a non profit under NC Exemptions SS131F-3.(1), (3).

We are organizing instruction on a weekly basis in order to teach others the various practical skills that are necessary for today's world as well as a traveling outreach program to spread this attitude and practical skill-set of freedom.



For example;

Aiding patriotic communities in establishing homeschooling cooperative networks.

Teaching basic life skills such as vegetable gardening, preserving, canning and otherwise storing foods.

Teaching hunting, proper butchering methods, and foraging.

Aiding communities in establishing healthy NON-MRNA/GMO food networks.

Aiding communities in establishing neighborhood watches and self-protective groups.



Aiding communities in establishing networks of finance and trade that are not dependent on banks or electronic networks.

Aiding communities in establishing networks of known physicians that are in alignment with our beliefs.

Providing a resource website to consolidate our resources for Members to use.

Etc.

Please help us to support American Citizens, our Constitution, and our Nation at large by making a donation today.

Thank you, and bless you.

