Freedom Ministry Outreach Program

We are a new non-profit Ministry operating as a 508(c)(1)(a). This Faith-Based Organization will spread the knowledge and Tools of Freedom (C)
TFM is not subject being 'registered' as a non profit under NC Exemptions SS131F-3.(1), (3).
We are organizing instruction on a weekly basis in order to teach others the various practical skills that are necessary for today's world as well as a traveling outreach program to spread this attitude and practical skill-set of freedom.
Please help us to support American Citizens, our Constitution, and our Nation at large by making a donation today.
Thank you, and bless you.
Heard of your need from Karl in our New Hanover County Telegram channel. Note: I don't use my real name in that channel.
💪😍🇺🇲
Giving should be anonymous...just saying...the right hand should not know what left hand is doing...
April 17th, 2023
April 10th, 2023
