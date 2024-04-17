Campaign Image

Medical Freedom & Constitutional Rights

Monthly Goal:

 USD $850

Total Raised:

 USD $155

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Michael Bush

Medical Freedom & Constitutional Rights

Since 2020, Mike Bush has spent many hours each year doing legal research, filing and engaging in lawsuits, and helping others to uphold their constitutional and civil rights. The objective is to deter abusive, unAmerican mandates and unconstitutional laws and penalize the perpetrators of them. In so doing, Mike has sacrificed a great deal of his time and money. Your donation will support his labor and costs and is very much appreciated.


Recent Donations
Show:
Leo Diaz
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

JH
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

great class, tried to ask a couple questions but it wouldn't permit met do so.

Lisa
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Thanks for all your hard work Mike!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo