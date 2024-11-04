Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $696
Campaign funds will be received by Kaylene Yoder
Our service members are in hot & heavy combat boots up to 18 hours a day.
Their feet are known to become calloused, sore, and a bit gross after a while.
Trench Foot, although less known today, is a real concern. The Freedom Feet Foot Care Kits aid in creating sanitary conditions, and the overall health of our military member's feet.
This herbal Foot Care Kit helps ease the ache in their feet & legs with magnesium benefits, softens hard calluses, deodorizes, and can alleviate itching and hinder the spread of fungal conditions.
Each Freedom Foot Kit Includes:
All donations will be used to bless deployed military with these Foot Care Packages. The packages are sent in bulk, enough for each member of the unit to receive their own care package.
Would you prayerfully consider joining with us financially to bless those who protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy each day?
Thank you for your support!
God bless and thank you for your service and sacrifice.
Thank you for honoring and supporting our troops during this special Christmas Season!
The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn His face toward you and give you His peace. With love and thankfulness for your service! Amen
Praying for a safe return! Thanks for finding a way to very practically love on our soldiers!
Thank you so much for your services. May the Lord bless you and guide you and return you home safely. Blessings!
Prayers for a safe return home. This donation is in memory of my fallen Marine Doug Wright.
Thank you for your sacrificial service! May the Lord shower you with His kindness!
God bless you!
