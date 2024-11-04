Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Our service members are in hot & heavy combat boots up to 18 hours a day.

Their feet are known to become calloused, sore, and a bit gross after a while.

Trench Foot, although less known today, is a real concern. The Freedom Feet Foot Care Kits aid in creating sanitary conditions, and the overall health of our military member's feet.

This herbal Foot Care Kit helps ease the ache in their feet & legs with magnesium benefits, softens hard calluses, deodorizes, and can alleviate itching and hinder the spread of fungal conditions.

Each Freedom Foot Kit Includes:

  • 4 oz Herbal Foot Soak to offer magnesium benefits and ease the ache away
  • 4 oz Walnut Foot Scrub helps scrub away callouses and built up dead skin around the toes with ground up walnut hulls and dendritic salt.
  • 1 oz Peppermint Foot Balm Stick to provide the soothing and antibacterial benefits of peppermint. It can be use to ease muscle aches all over the body, plus headaches!
  • arrives in a gift box/bag along with instructions!

All donations will be used to bless deployed military with these Foot Care Packages. The packages are sent in bulk, enough for each member of the unit to receive their own care package. 

Would you prayerfully consider joining with us financially to bless those who protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy each day?

Thank you for your support!  

Elizabeth Perkins
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless and thank you for your service and sacrifice.

Mary Long
$ 52.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for honoring and supporting our troops during this special Christmas Season!

Sarah
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all you do! God Bless this Christmas season.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for supporting our deployed military in this way for Christmas! May your generosity bring you joy & meaning! God bless! " By Kaylene Yoder

Angie Christiano
$ 52.00 USD
2 months ago

The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn His face toward you and give you His peace. With love and thankfulness for your service! Amen

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your prayer support & financial contribution, Angie. Praying blessings of joy & peace over you! " By Kaylene Yoder

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a safe return! Thanks for finding a way to very practically love on our soldiers!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your prayers & contribution here! May your generosity be multiplied & returned to you! " By Kaylene Yoder

Catherine Moran
$ 52.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you so much for your services. May the Lord bless you and guide you and return you home safely. Blessings!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for all your support in prayer and in sending care packages! You bless many! " By Kaylene Yoder

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
2 months ago

Denise Wright
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for a safe return home. This donation is in memory of my fallen Marine Doug Wright.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Bless you, Denise. Thank you for your service and sacrifice for our country. And thank you for honoring your Marine in this way. So grateful! " By Kaylene Yoder

Tami
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your sacrificial service! May the Lord shower you with His kindness!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your prayers & support! Grateful for you! " By Kaylene Yoder

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 260.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your generosity! The men & women receiving your gifts will surely be blessed. Thank you for caring & honoring their sacrifice. " By Kaylene Yoder

