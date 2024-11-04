Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Our service members are in hot & heavy combat boots up to 18 hours a day.

Their feet are known to become calloused, sore, and a bit gross after a while.

Trench Foot, although less known today, is a real concern. The Freedom Feet Foot Care Kits aid in creating sanitary conditions, and the overall health of our military member's feet.

This herbal Foot Care Kit helps ease the ache in their feet & legs with magnesium benefits, softens hard calluses, deodorizes, and can alleviate itching and hinder the spread of fungal conditions.

Each Freedom Foot Kit Includes:

4 oz Herbal Foot Soak to offer magnesium benefits and ease the ache away

4 oz Walnut Foot Scrub helps scrub away callouses and built up dead skin around the toes with ground up walnut hulls and dendritic salt.

1 oz Peppermint Foot Balm Stick to provide the soothing and antibacterial benefits of peppermint. It can be use to ease muscle aches all over the body, plus headaches!

arrives in a gift box/bag along with instructions!

All donations will be used to bless deployed military with these Foot Care Packages. The packages are sent in bulk, enough for each member of the unit to receive their own care package.

Would you prayerfully consider joining with us financially to bless those who protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy each day?

Thank you for your support!